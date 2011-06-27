Used 2007 Dodge Durango Consumer Reviews

Great used car value mikey281 , 01/27/2015 SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful The low resale value of these cars can be a real advantage when buying used and planning to keep it for a long time. I have had my Durango Adventurer edition now for about a month and in that time I've put on about 2000 miles. The ride is smooth and quiet. The 4wd system worked well for driving on the beach to go fishing. I haven't had it long enough to know reliability but with most modern cars if you keep them up it should last 150k miles ++ Overall, especially for the price paid I am very happy with this vehicle. ******** They wanted me to update the review. I've had the Durango now for just over 2 years and I've put on about 35,000 miles. I haven't had any issues with it and I've only had to do oil changes, spark plugs, and tires. The paint is still shiny and it doesn't have a spec of rust anywhere. The interior also is still in very good condition with the exception of the hard plastic that covers the seat belt ends. Overall I'm still satisfied with my purchase considering the condition of the car and the price paid. ******* Another update. I now have 70k miles on it of which I have put on 50k. The interior and exterior still look good and it is our go to vehicle for road trips. I have had zero problems with it other than a recall on the takata airbags. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Everything a V8 SUV should be... Denny , 07/26/2009 Let me start off with the obvious: Fuel Economy. I gave it a 9. Not because it is superb in fuel consumption compared to the average car on the road, but because it handedly beats everything in it's class. The MDS which turns off 4 of the 8 cyclingder while cruising along really does save alot of $$. The 5.7L V8 is powerful 345 hp and efficient 24 MPG highway 14 City and 18 mixed driving. That's darn good for this sort of vehicle in my opinion. It seats 7 comfortably and the long wheelbase is very comfortable at highway and around town speeds. Service costs are avg.

Old to New - No Regrets James , 01/30/2010 I traded in my old 2000 Durango that made it to 300,000 miles with minor problems, for a used 2007 Durango SLT 4WD with the 5.7L Hemi. I have owned it for six months and it has impressed me very much. Aside from the hereditary gas mileage trait, this car has been a great family commuter. It has a lot of space inside with great storage capacity and a surprisingly spacious third row. Though the second row seems to be a bit compromised in terms of legroom, there has been no other flaws in the car. It has a great towing capacity which has helped with our boats and some offroading problems with my friends and has done it without struggle.

Great Usage tlc872 , 09/15/2011 I have had my Durango for 4 years and it has not given me any problems. I find that the space is great for transporting my big family, and has not complaints.