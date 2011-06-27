Used 2007 Dodge Durango Consumer Reviews
Great used car value
The low resale value of these cars can be a real advantage when buying used and planning to keep it for a long time. I have had my Durango Adventurer edition now for about a month and in that time I've put on about 2000 miles. The ride is smooth and quiet. The 4wd system worked well for driving on the beach to go fishing. I haven't had it long enough to know reliability but with most modern cars if you keep them up it should last 150k miles ++ Overall, especially for the price paid I am very happy with this vehicle. ******** They wanted me to update the review. I've had the Durango now for just over 2 years and I've put on about 35,000 miles. I haven't had any issues with it and I've only had to do oil changes, spark plugs, and tires. The paint is still shiny and it doesn't have a spec of rust anywhere. The interior also is still in very good condition with the exception of the hard plastic that covers the seat belt ends. Overall I'm still satisfied with my purchase considering the condition of the car and the price paid. ******* Another update. I now have 70k miles on it of which I have put on 50k. The interior and exterior still look good and it is our go to vehicle for road trips. I have had zero problems with it other than a recall on the takata airbags.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Everything a V8 SUV should be...
Let me start off with the obvious: Fuel Economy. I gave it a 9. Not because it is superb in fuel consumption compared to the average car on the road, but because it handedly beats everything in it's class. The MDS which turns off 4 of the 8 cyclingder while cruising along really does save alot of $$. The 5.7L V8 is powerful 345 hp and efficient 24 MPG highway 14 City and 18 mixed driving. That's darn good for this sort of vehicle in my opinion. It seats 7 comfortably and the long wheelbase is very comfortable at highway and around town speeds. Service costs are avg.
Old to New - No Regrets
I traded in my old 2000 Durango that made it to 300,000 miles with minor problems, for a used 2007 Durango SLT 4WD with the 5.7L Hemi. I have owned it for six months and it has impressed me very much. Aside from the hereditary gas mileage trait, this car has been a great family commuter. It has a lot of space inside with great storage capacity and a surprisingly spacious third row. Though the second row seems to be a bit compromised in terms of legroom, there has been no other flaws in the car. It has a great towing capacity which has helped with our boats and some offroading problems with my friends and has done it without struggle.
Great Usage
I have had my Durango for 4 years and it has not given me any problems. I find that the space is great for transporting my big family, and has not complaints.
Riding high!
I bought my 07 SLT 4.7 Flex with 130k miles two months ago and so far I am THRILLED. I shopped around, was patient and thorough, and found a great deal. For a 12 year old full size suv it has held up incredibly well. I have 18" off road tires on the truck that make it look like a beast. It sits up high which is perfect for me being 6'4. Headroom and legroom have always been a concern of mine with any vehicle and this rig has ample amounts of both (for the driver anyway). The rumors about the cramped legroom on the second row are true, HOWEVER, I find that the remedy is simple with front driver and passenger seats moved slightly forward...there is enough legroom for everyone. There are some small pieces of the interior that show its age, mostly just faded or slightly cracked plastic on the seatbelt and bottom of drivers seat, but barely noticeable. This SUV is powerful and floats down the road. The chrome on the door molding is beginning to fade, and I have done some very minor paint repairs but overall the exterior paint (silver) is nice and shiny with no oxidation or peeling. I am surprised by the compliments I get on such an "old" vehicle. The gas mileage depends heavily on the operator among other factors. I drive it "easy" and never really gun it or try to impress anyone ;) ...As a result I have seen the mpg go as high as 22 on the interstate and 16 in the city....but at the end of the day I didnt buy it because of the gas mileage. The ONLY complaint I have is related to the "gascap" light that comes on. I have found alot of other owners online who had the same problem with no clear answer on how to fix it. Look it up online for a full explanation. I look forward to driving it every day and for years to come!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Durango
Related Used 2007 Dodge Durango info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango