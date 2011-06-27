  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Durango
  4. Used 2004 Dodge Durango
  5. Used 2004 Dodge Durango SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2004 Dodge Durango SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Durango
5(74%)4(17%)3(6%)2(2%)1(1%)
4.6
270 reviews
Write a review
See all Durangos for sale
List Price
$5,275
Used Durango for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...54

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

THROWN ROD!

inhawaii, 05/26/2013
33 of 34 people found this review helpful

2004 Dodge Durango Limited 5.7 Hemi with under 80,000 miles. I am the original owner. Car has been well maintained. Oil changes every 3000 miles. Never had any overheating problems. This vehicle has served me well for the past 9 years until about a month ago. Without warning, while going down the freeway, it made a terrible noise. I knew it was something major. The oil light came on. There was a bunch of smoke. I shut the engine off and pulled off the freeway. I could see oil dripping from the engine. After having to towed, i learned there was a hole in the engine block from a thrown rod. After doing some research on the web, i found 100s if not 1000s of cases just like mine.

Report Abuse

One great car :-)

scooi29, 04/13/2013
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I owned my 2004 dodge durango SLT 5.7 Hemi for almost 9 years. I've owned over ten cars in my life and never had a better car than my durango. Only had to replace the battery, and the brakes but that's it. I just hit 100 thousand today and still drives like when I bought it with 8 miles. This car could go for another 100 thousand without a problem!! My sister just got a 2009 ford explorer and that has had more problems than my Durango.

Report Abuse

Just bought 14 yr old Durango

Preston, 05/27/2018
SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Just purchased after looking for several monthes. Found a clean used 04 Durango SLT for a great price. Has 156k miles but ran a Carfax on it and it had the best Service record I had ever seen for a used vehicle. Drives and handles like a new vehicle considering it’s age and miles. Gas mileage is not great but I bought for comfort and it fits that bill perfectly.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Best vehicle I've ever owned

cglietz, 03/04/2013
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

I own an SLT 5.7L HEMI V8 4X4. Absolutely LOVE IT!! I bought mine in 2008 with 76,000 miles on it. It looked and ran like brand new. In my 5 years of ownership all I've had to replace is routine stuff. Battery, tires, brakes, serpentine belt, trans pan gasket at 110,000 due to small leak ($75). I have 151,000 miles on it and it runs the same as the day I purchased it. Only complaints: CD player stopped working and rust on rear tailgate by handle. I pull a large boat every summer with it also. I had a severe 50mph accident couple years ago in snow which smashed the entire passenger side. Not a scratch on me and drove the vehicle to repair shop. Extremely safe and reliable vehicle!!!

Report Abuse

Owner of a 2004 Dodge Durango SLT 5.7 Hemi

durango_owner, 08/10/2014
13 of 16 people found this review helpful

I am a former Marine that purchased my durango brand new on September 1st 2004, with only 18 miles. It has been a truly excellent ride for nearly 10 years. I have put over 227800 miles on this truck, the only thing The first major repair is when I replaced the EGR valve which was three years ago. Didn't do schedule maintenance on time, may have went an additional 2000 miles before changing the oil, transmission fluid. etc. Now after 10 years I was told that my transmission needed to be replaced, I have read all the complaints others have experienced But I only will purchase American cars except Fords. I won't be buying a Dodge Durango SUV do to the change in body style it's too femin

Report Abuse
12345...54
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Durangos for sale

Related Used 2004 Dodge Durango SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles