Used 2004 Dodge Durango SUV Consumer Reviews
THROWN ROD!
2004 Dodge Durango Limited 5.7 Hemi with under 80,000 miles. I am the original owner. Car has been well maintained. Oil changes every 3000 miles. Never had any overheating problems. This vehicle has served me well for the past 9 years until about a month ago. Without warning, while going down the freeway, it made a terrible noise. I knew it was something major. The oil light came on. There was a bunch of smoke. I shut the engine off and pulled off the freeway. I could see oil dripping from the engine. After having to towed, i learned there was a hole in the engine block from a thrown rod. After doing some research on the web, i found 100s if not 1000s of cases just like mine.
One great car :-)
I owned my 2004 dodge durango SLT 5.7 Hemi for almost 9 years. I've owned over ten cars in my life and never had a better car than my durango. Only had to replace the battery, and the brakes but that's it. I just hit 100 thousand today and still drives like when I bought it with 8 miles. This car could go for another 100 thousand without a problem!! My sister just got a 2009 ford explorer and that has had more problems than my Durango.
Just bought 14 yr old Durango
Just purchased after looking for several monthes. Found a clean used 04 Durango SLT for a great price. Has 156k miles but ran a Carfax on it and it had the best Service record I had ever seen for a used vehicle. Drives and handles like a new vehicle considering it’s age and miles. Gas mileage is not great but I bought for comfort and it fits that bill perfectly.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best vehicle I've ever owned
I own an SLT 5.7L HEMI V8 4X4. Absolutely LOVE IT!! I bought mine in 2008 with 76,000 miles on it. It looked and ran like brand new. In my 5 years of ownership all I've had to replace is routine stuff. Battery, tires, brakes, serpentine belt, trans pan gasket at 110,000 due to small leak ($75). I have 151,000 miles on it and it runs the same as the day I purchased it. Only complaints: CD player stopped working and rust on rear tailgate by handle. I pull a large boat every summer with it also. I had a severe 50mph accident couple years ago in snow which smashed the entire passenger side. Not a scratch on me and drove the vehicle to repair shop. Extremely safe and reliable vehicle!!!
Owner of a 2004 Dodge Durango SLT 5.7 Hemi
I am a former Marine that purchased my durango brand new on September 1st 2004, with only 18 miles. It has been a truly excellent ride for nearly 10 years. I have put over 227800 miles on this truck, the only thing The first major repair is when I replaced the EGR valve which was three years ago. Didn't do schedule maintenance on time, may have went an additional 2000 miles before changing the oil, transmission fluid. etc. Now after 10 years I was told that my transmission needed to be replaced, I have read all the complaints others have experienced But I only will purchase American cars except Fords. I won't be buying a Dodge Durango SUV do to the change in body style it's too femin
Sponsored cars related to the Durango
Related Used 2004 Dodge Durango SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner