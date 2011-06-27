Used 1990 Dodge Daytona Hatchback Consumer Reviews

My unfinished dream jas , 05/16/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful There aren't enough after market mods for this 1990 dodge daytona ES, 3.0L V6 5 speed. Report Abuse

OMG Automatic Hunter , 09/15/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car has been very good to me other then the usual replacements on a used car with 160,000 miles. But I happened to get the automatic, which lets just say all should stay away from, because once one thing goes, it all goes as I found out. The speed stinks. It takes about 1/4-3/8 of a mile to get to 55mph. All the engine and transmission gaskets are leaking, the floor pans are all gone under both passenger and drivers feet, and the supports through the floor pans are broke and about gone.

my NIGHTMARE Autokill , 10/29/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful mine was an 88 and i bought it for $1000..with 150000miles....and in 8 monthes the engine went, transmition, two clutches (b/c a bolt snaped that held the one on), flywheel, drive axels, my sub fram rotted out, and on the highway the frame broke and the wheel went flying out the side of my car...held on only by the axle, carb was toast, and the heads were gummed up, so i was getting about 4MPG..this car was horrible, and i could never rely on it...it was heavy and clunky, and i will never but a chrysler again.

Great First car!! Danny G , 07/22/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have a 3.0L V6 5-spd and this car can really cook. The car is a rocket off the line, 5.0 mustangs and camaro's are easily beaten. It has a great body style, and from the back it looks like a mean machine. It's well worth the $2500 i paid for it, just needed a few things, but now it drives like a dream. And the 4 wheel disk brakes stop on a dime.