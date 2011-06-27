Used 2015 Dodge Dart Sedan Consumer Reviews
Solid Car with Alpha DNA
In the sea of compact sedans, the Dart GT stands out. It's very nice to look at, definitely not your cookie-cutter import. I honestly don't understand the criticism of the car in general. The car never feels under powered, the shifts are crisp and positive. The handling and brakes are very good for a front wheel drive car. My only complaint was the OEM tires which were overly harsh and really a poor match for this chassis. Once replaced, you now have a firm riding, quite and comfortable car, but not harsh or jarring. What you have is a quick, sharp and fun drive that is inexpensive to own and operate. Good value for money. Update at 34k miles - Aside from Interior rattles, which are quite annoying, still a solid workhorse and fun to drive package. Perhaps the firm suspension contributes to the rattles, but they are quite annoying when the cabin is gold. Still happy with the car, just annoyed at that aspect.
Great car for the money
One thing you need to keep in mind, I have bought the manual transmission so it is sportier. However the 2.0L could have a little more kick. The voice control is poor, as i had to take it back the day after I bought it (guess anyone can get a faulty unit though) to replace the uconnect. The car drives great and fuel efficiency is great on the highway but could need improvement on city streets (29.8 mpg combined for me, 37 hwy, 24-25 city). Pros: - Great car for the money - Great Safety features - Great factory speakers - nice adjustability of seats - Awesome cargo space - Good on hwy gas Cons: - somewhat slow takeoff - Uconnect issues - instrumentation can be slightly confusing I just bought this car, so the review may still get changed.
I LOVE THIS CAR
I am writing this review after owning the car for over 6 months. Also just found out Dodge is discontinuing this car. Which to me, is very sad. I bought this car as a daily driver (parking my 09 Challenger RT). I was amazed by the features, feel, tech, acceleration, looks...pretty much everything about this car. I have NO idea why it is getting such a bad wrap. I get compliments on it all the time (just as much as my Challenger). I am a 6ft 1 guy, and they seats are very comfortable to me. I also have 3 children, and they fit in the car fine. Trunk space is awesome. I have the 2.4L SXT with everything minus the leather. Black 18inch alloys, and the car is Dark Grey.
A quick, sturdy, wonderful car
I recently purchased my 2015 Dodge Dart GT as a replacement for my old commuter, a 2006 Mazda6. So far, I have not regretted it in the slightest; it is an upgrade in almost every way. As a 6'7", 250lb man coming from a mid-size sedan, the switch to a compact had me worried. I am the kind of person to do as much research as possible before a purchase like this, but for my particular circumstances there is really no alternative to actually going to the dealership and test driving the car. I am pleased to report that this is the first sedan I have ever been able to sit completely upright in, without hitting my head on anything. My particular vehicle was purchased in 2016, but as a 2015 model I had to take what I could get since I was shopping for a manual, and this car just happened to have a sunroof. That only adds to my headroom, and the cut-out from the room (even with the sunroof closed) adds an extra inch or two for those 'even-extra' extra headroom needing people. As far as legroom, I positioned my chair in a comfortable driving position, then moved to the backseat, and was able to fit behind myself! In a Compact Sedan! If you are a large person, you will understand how impressive this is. Headroom is a bit tight in the rear seats, but the legroom truely impressed me. My personal needs aside, this is a fantastic car. The 2.4 engine in the GT and SXT is extremely competetive for this size car, and with many other larger cars as well. It is a somewhat heavy compact, but the GT holds its weight well. It corners -very- flat, and can pull out of corners with almost no back end feedback. If you're in for a more leasurely roll down the country roads, the GT suspension may be a little more stiff than people are used to, but it is hardly the toughest I've driven. The clutch is smooth and responsive, and if you can aptly shift inside the power band, it will have no trouble finding and keeping revs with you. In my opinion, the interior is the best in the class. For under 20k, You have leather everywhere. Seats, Steering wheel, Console, everything is well built and has no wiggle or give. The doors close solidly and you feel extremely safe inside the cabin. Visibility is high, even from my vantage point at the ceiling, and backing up is a smooth breeze (even without the backup camera). I feel that interiors are an extremely personal opinion kind of thing, but that is mine. After a lot of research with engines, and considering I was restricting myself to a manual transmission, I test drove a Mazda3, Chevy Cruze, and this Dodge Dart. There was little feeling of competition. I have been through many brands of cars in my (relatively short) life. This car is so good that I feel like I may turn into a Dodge man.
The Dart is finally gone!
Do Not purchase a Dodge Dart ever! We bought brand new, changed transmission at 16 k miles and had numerous issues. Just traded it away for a new Jeep Cherokee and what a difference. The car would randomly shut off on my wife and had a significant engine issue with the cooling system. Speakers broke at 100 miles. I have never seen such a piece of junk. Please don't go through what we did. Thank God the dealership backed us because of all the issues we had and helped us out of this situation. I wouldn't drive a Dart to the grocery store for free. These people that have left other negative reviews are not making this up. They are correct!
