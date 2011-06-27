  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dakota
  4. Used 2010 Dodge Dakota
  5. Used 2010 Dodge Dakota Crew Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 Dodge Dakota Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Dakota
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Dakotas for sale
List Price Range
$11,998 - $13,500
Used Dakota for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Surprised!

Elkdog, 11/19/2010
29 of 29 people found this review helpful

It had been (12) years since I had owned a Dodge Dakota but I always liked them. The 2008 I purchased with the TRX package, 4.7 liter V-8, and crew cab is super nice. It rides nice, has great performance, and gets pretty good gas mileage. This truck is much nicer than any I have owned from Chevy, Ford, and even the previous Dodge Ram and (2) Dakota's. This truck blows them out of the water...what else can be said? I am surprised!

Report Abuse

10 years and no problems

kp, 12/29/2017
TRX 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

10 years and no problems. It is so comfortable on the road we often take the Dakota on road trips rather than are more fuel efficient car. Tows my boat effortlessly.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Dakotas for sale

Related Used 2010 Dodge Dakota Crew Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles