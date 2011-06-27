Used 2002 Dodge Dakota Club Cab Consumer Reviews

Dakota Quad Cab 2002 (oldie but goodie) Rick T , 11/20/2015 2dr Club Cab SLT 2WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought my truck brand new back in 2002. I looked at other trucks including the F150, but it would not fit in the garage. The Dakota is smaller but has the V-8 (4.7) that can handle most anything. Its a great truck and I have had very little problems. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Misfiring when moisture in air southpaw9 , 04/08/2010 19 of 24 people found this review helpful Every time I start my Dakota in the morning and there is moisture in the air, it will misfire and shake and go away when I drive for 5 minutes. Today, it's been raining all day and I went to go start it and it won't start. It will crank over but that's it. fuel pump turns on, coils have a shock to plugs, jump start didn't work. I don't know what to look at. Can anyone help?

Annoying vehicle Magno , 03/12/2002 5 of 6 people found this review helpful 1200 mi in 3 mo because of problems. Steering is stiff around center and very light elsewhere causes oversteer. Vehicle rolls excessively. Trans failed at 230 miles -no oil from factory. Backlash in the drivetrain and lurches at low speed. 2300 RPM power falls off then surges. RPM takes long time to drop- grinds syncros if shifted too fast. Clutch pedal has no feel-like a wet sponge. Shift light is annoying. Underpowered. Needs automatic to hide problems. Drivers mirror has big blind spot.

Truck with Comfort DaveO , 05/10/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have the 4.7L V8. This engine is very refined and smooth. I can't get enough of driving this truck. Its comfortable, quiet, rugged, and quick. It handles great and looks good while doing it. The infinity sound is pretty good. Very clear. This truck is roomy and fun to drive.