Used 1995 Dodge Dakota Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

cute but effective R_Erickson , 08/24/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Have the 4 cyl sport in white, sharp looker. Drive it like a truck, hard and fast for 75,000 miles. Not a high horsepower vehicle but fun to drive and never felt underpowered hauling or towing so long as you keep her in 4th.

Love It! Lovin_chevy84 , 07/21/2006 0 of 1 people found this review helpful My husband bought me this truck because my Chrylser finally died. I'm not a fan of little trucks. I'm more into long cars or full sized trucks like the F-150, or a Bonneville. I wasnt that impressed by the looks, but once I got to drive it, I never want to buy another car again. I'm used to being low, but now I can see everything! Also I own horses, so now I can tow them myself instead of paying someone

cool little truck elrandito , 05/06/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful WOW! what a cool little truck. 5.2 ltr. motor has all kinds of power. easy to drive and a whole lot of fun.Eats 5.0ltr mustangs for lunch and camaros for dinner. abs bad in snow. tends to slide a little also. Very reliable. have replaced water pump and serpantine belt. working on this truck is a breeze.no confinements. highly recommend this truck. you wont regret it.

The one and only SabreWulf , 07/21/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This truck is built like a Dodge. Unfortunately, an Untimely demise due to a 50 mph rear-end collision did manage to bend the frame enough to make it uneconomical to repair. I never had a problem with her, and tough? try running automatic transmission fluid in a Manual,(quality mechanic service) for 950 MILES with a 2000 lb trailer. yeah, so i flushed the tranny three times afterwards and tossed in a nice Hard drive magnet to catch metal debris. Never a failure, not even a clutch change after 87,000 miles. Ran like a dream. and Powerful for a V6. I loved her to death.