  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dakota
  4. Used 1995 Dodge Dakota
  5. Used 1995 Dodge Dakota Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Dodge Dakota Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Dakota
5(60%)4(40%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
10 reviews
Write a review
See all Dakotas for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,093 - $4,440
Used Dakota for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

cute but effective

R_Erickson, 08/24/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Have the 4 cyl sport in white, sharp looker. Drive it like a truck, hard and fast for 75,000 miles. Not a high horsepower vehicle but fun to drive and never felt underpowered hauling or towing so long as you keep her in 4th.

Report Abuse

Love It!

Lovin_chevy84, 07/21/2006
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

My husband bought me this truck because my Chrylser finally died. I'm not a fan of little trucks. I'm more into long cars or full sized trucks like the F-150, or a Bonneville. I wasnt that impressed by the looks, but once I got to drive it, I never want to buy another car again. I'm used to being low, but now I can see everything! Also I own horses, so now I can tow them myself instead of paying someone

Report Abuse

cool little truck

elrandito, 05/06/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

WOW! what a cool little truck. 5.2 ltr. motor has all kinds of power. easy to drive and a whole lot of fun.Eats 5.0ltr mustangs for lunch and camaros for dinner. abs bad in snow. tends to slide a little also. Very reliable. have replaced water pump and serpantine belt. working on this truck is a breeze.no confinements. highly recommend this truck. you wont regret it.

Report Abuse

The one and only

SabreWulf, 07/21/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This truck is built like a Dodge. Unfortunately, an Untimely demise due to a 50 mph rear-end collision did manage to bend the frame enough to make it uneconomical to repair. I never had a problem with her, and tough? try running automatic transmission fluid in a Manual,(quality mechanic service) for 950 MILES with a 2000 lb trailer. yeah, so i flushed the tranny three times afterwards and tossed in a nice Hard drive magnet to catch metal debris. Never a failure, not even a clutch change after 87,000 miles. Ran like a dream. and Powerful for a V6. I loved her to death.

Report Abuse

GReat truck

dakotasport1, 07/25/2006
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

i've had the truck for about 5 months and I love it.. I never owned a Dodge before. Had a Geo Tracker, but I hauled 2 cars to the salvage yard and a Bronco to the mechanics shop. The v6 has the snoot I want and the power I need. I haven't gotten it stuck in mud yet, but I have pulled other people out of the mud trying to follow me. It does stink on gas mileage though. I get maybe 16mpg in the city, but I don't care. It's fun to drive the hog. If someone wants a nice powerful small pickup, I would say grab life by the horns and get a Dodge.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Dakotas for sale

Related Used 1995 Dodge Dakota Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles