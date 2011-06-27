Used 1995 Dodge Dakota Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
cute but effective
Have the 4 cyl sport in white, sharp looker. Drive it like a truck, hard and fast for 75,000 miles. Not a high horsepower vehicle but fun to drive and never felt underpowered hauling or towing so long as you keep her in 4th.
Love It!
My husband bought me this truck because my Chrylser finally died. I'm not a fan of little trucks. I'm more into long cars or full sized trucks like the F-150, or a Bonneville. I wasnt that impressed by the looks, but once I got to drive it, I never want to buy another car again. I'm used to being low, but now I can see everything! Also I own horses, so now I can tow them myself instead of paying someone
cool little truck
WOW! what a cool little truck. 5.2 ltr. motor has all kinds of power. easy to drive and a whole lot of fun.Eats 5.0ltr mustangs for lunch and camaros for dinner. abs bad in snow. tends to slide a little also. Very reliable. have replaced water pump and serpantine belt. working on this truck is a breeze.no confinements. highly recommend this truck. you wont regret it.
The one and only
This truck is built like a Dodge. Unfortunately, an Untimely demise due to a 50 mph rear-end collision did manage to bend the frame enough to make it uneconomical to repair. I never had a problem with her, and tough? try running automatic transmission fluid in a Manual,(quality mechanic service) for 950 MILES with a 2000 lb trailer. yeah, so i flushed the tranny three times afterwards and tossed in a nice Hard drive magnet to catch metal debris. Never a failure, not even a clutch change after 87,000 miles. Ran like a dream. and Powerful for a V6. I loved her to death.
GReat truck
i've had the truck for about 5 months and I love it.. I never owned a Dodge before. Had a Geo Tracker, but I hauled 2 cars to the salvage yard and a Bronco to the mechanics shop. The v6 has the snoot I want and the power I need. I haven't gotten it stuck in mud yet, but I have pulled other people out of the mud trying to follow me. It does stink on gas mileage though. I get maybe 16mpg in the city, but I don't care. It's fun to drive the hog. If someone wants a nice powerful small pickup, I would say grab life by the horns and get a Dodge.
