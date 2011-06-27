  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dakota
  4. Used 1992 Dodge Dakota
  5. Used 1992 Dodge Dakota Extended Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Dodge Dakota Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Dakota
5(78%)4(22%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
9 reviews
Write a review
See all Dakotas for sale
List Price Estimate
$832 - $1,765
Used Dakota for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Super Dependable

CoalFreak, 11/12/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck 10 years ago, with 91,000 miles on it for my first vehicle. Since then, I have overheated it, run it out of oil, totaled another car with it, (stupid teenager stuff, you know?) driven it an additional 85,000 miles, ended up with it sitting for 4 years, and it still starts up the first time, every time. Incredible engine, I have never had any trouble with the engine itself. I have had to replace the rack and pinion, and right side A-arm, but that's probably due to the wreck. It just keeps on going! That 318 is a beast of an engine!

Report Abuse

Good overall truck

Vince, 04/28/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

The 1992 Dakota is a very good overall truck. Power is decent for the era with the V6. Running the AC while driving in hot weather tends to cause it to need to downshift often to accelerate at certain speeds. I recommend the V8 for the club cab, especially with the 4x4 option. The exterior and interior design still looks good to this day. With a new paint job, removed plastic moldings, and wheels, many non-car-savvy people mistake mine for a new truck model.

Report Abuse

Good Truck

jaze202001, 08/12/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Good overall truck. My truck has 410 000 km's on the original engine, and still runs very strong. 318 5.2L V8 is a very reliable and quick engine (lots of power for this smaller class truck.) This truck does not owe me anything. I would encourage anyone to buy this truck if they found a good looking used one.

Report Abuse

Best truck ever

Spyder, 04/07/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck new and still own it. It has never failed me and I've put it through some serious work. I load a large, cabover camper in the rear and take it off road here in Nevada. Even though it is not a 4- wheel drive truck it still handles almost all 4 wheeling roads as if it were. After 15 years I doubt I'll ever get rid of it. I've owned a lot of different trucks over the years and this one is heads above all of them. Mine is pretty basic, no big power options, but that just makes it easier to maintain and more reliable. If you ever are in a position to buy one of these trucks, you will not be disappointed.

Report Abuse

One Tough Truck

Leadfoot, 10/22/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this baby with 22K on the odometer. I've used and abused this truck until just recently. Hauled kids and their stuff to college from Virgina to Maine. It's just 2WD but I've taken it to some awful spots with my dog to do some great bird hunting. The extended cab is only good for a dog and gear, but who cares. I'm trading it in for another Dakota. With 132,000 on the odometer and no major repairs, this baby owes me nothing. If you can get your hands on another like this treasure it.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Dakotas for sale

Related Used 1992 Dodge Dakota Extended Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles