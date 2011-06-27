Used 1993 Dodge Colt Consumer Reviews

lovemycolt , 03/03/2004

I bought my 93 Dodge Colt brand new and have had it now for 11 years. It has never given me any major problems. It is very reliable and made by Mitsubishi. The stereo system is not very good, but for reliability, driveability, and overall handling it is great. It is a small car but you can always depend on it to get you where you want to go!