Used 2017 Dodge Charger SRT 392 Consumer Reviews
My 2017 Scat Pack experience
I own a 17 Scat Pack Charger. I enjoy the car now but it has been a road filled with failing factory components. The pistons in the 6.4 are weak so if you plan to really run the car hard get ready for a rebuild. I race the car regularly and am pretty hard in it, I will admit. After rebuilding the bottom half of the engine I had issues with weak valve springs. She's running strong now but only because I was willing to sink the money into it for fun. I didn't use my warranty because I didn't want more cheap parts replacing what I already know will fail. If you want a fast car get a Hellcat. It's a better starting platform.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Dodge Charger
My car broke down more than it was on the road. I will never and repeat never own one ever again. They are Known for breaking the bank.
Sponsored cars related to the Charger
Related Used 2017 Dodge Charger SRT 392 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner