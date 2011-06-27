  1. Home
Used 2017 Dodge Charger SRT 392 Consumer Reviews

5(0%)4(0%)3(50%)2(0%)1(50%)
2.0
2 reviews
My 2017 Scat Pack experience

Joey, 04/11/2019
SRT 392 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
I own a 17 Scat Pack Charger. I enjoy the car now but it has been a road filled with failing factory components. The pistons in the 6.4 are weak so if you plan to really run the car hard get ready for a rebuild. I race the car regularly and am pretty hard in it, I will admit. After rebuilding the bottom half of the engine I had issues with weak valve springs. She's running strong now but only because I was willing to sink the money into it for fun. I didn't use my warranty because I didn't want more cheap parts replacing what I already know will fail. If you want a fast car get a Hellcat. It's a better starting platform.

Dodge Charger

Mopar nomore, 08/01/2019
SRT 392 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
My car broke down more than it was on the road. I will never and repeat never own one ever again. They are Known for breaking the bank.

