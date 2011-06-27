  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Charger
  4. Used 2016 Dodge Charger
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Dodge Charger R/T Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Charger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,895
See Charger Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,895
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,895
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,895
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque395 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower370 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,895
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,895
Blacktop Packageyes
Driver Confidence Groupyes
Navigation/Rear Back-up Camera Groupyes
Plus Groupyes
Wheels and Tunes Groupyes
Technology Groupyes
Premium Groupyes
R/T Quick Order Package 29Nyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,895
276 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,895
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,895
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,895
Sport Leather Seat w/Metallic Accentsyes
Sport Leather Seatyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,895
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,895
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front head room38.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room56.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,895
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room40.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,895
Class I Receiver Hitch & Harnessyes
Power Sunroofyes
20" x 8.0" Aluminum Hyperblack Wheelsyes
Body Color Fascia Appliqueyes
Compact Spare Tireyes
Black Painted Roofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,895
Length199.9 in.
Curb weight4253 lbs.
Gross weight5300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height58.2 in.
EPA interior volume120.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.2 in.
Width75.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,895
Exterior Colors
  • B5 Blue Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Pitch Black
  • Go Mango
  • Plum Crazy Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Jazz Blue Pearl Coat
  • Torred
  • Redline Red Tri-Coat Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Ruby Red, leather
  • Black/Pearl, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Black/Tungsten, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,895
245/45R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,895
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,895
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Charger Inventory

Related Used 2016 Dodge Charger R/T info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles