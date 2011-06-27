Used 2012 Dodge Charger SRT8 Consumer Reviews

jfwright1955 , 11/13/2011

The 2012 Dodge Charger SRT8 looks means, sounds mean, it is mean. Seeing it parents will lock their kids indoors peering out the windows until this bad boy's gone by. Even parked you'll want to cross the road just to walk around it so it can't bite. When you first fire up the engine you know unmistakably there's a beast under the hood. However, from the inside of the cabin you hear a quiet, pleasant exhaust note. Romp on it and it's a whole different story. Whatever's under the hood wants to get out and it's going to drag the car and passengers along with it whether they like it or not. You'd better hang ladies and gentlemen because you're going for a ride like you've never had!