Used 2012 Dodge Charger SRT8 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 Charger
5.0
The Dodge Charger SRT8 is a Beast... in a good way

jfwright1955, 11/13/2011
31 of 31 people found this review helpful

The 2012 Dodge Charger SRT8 looks means, sounds mean, it is mean. Seeing it parents will lock their kids indoors peering out the windows until this bad boy's gone by. Even parked you'll want to cross the road just to walk around it so it can't bite. When you first fire up the engine you know unmistakably there's a beast under the hood. However, from the inside of the cabin you hear a quiet, pleasant exhaust note. Romp on it and it's a whole different story. Whatever's under the hood wants to get out and it's going to drag the car and passengers along with it whether they like it or not. You'd better hang ladies and gentlemen because you're going for a ride like you've never had!

2012 Charger SRT8: getting what you pay for

mtstevens82, 11/20/2011
30 of 30 people found this review helpful

Having driven the 2011 R/T for most of the year, I was already familiar with most of the features but was completely unprepared for the improvement in handling and power this beast brings to the table. On a highway you can easily top 100 mph without the pedal getting halfway down and still be treated to a symphony from the engine, which prompted an unprintable exclamation of approval from my first passenger. The auto mode sets the suspension for maximum comfort and in even the sharpest turns the car remains level. Sport mode unleashes the car's max performance. Fuel economy is about the same as I had with the R/T, although thats more due to San Diego traffic than anything else.

