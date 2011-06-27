  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Charger
  4. Used 2010 Dodge Charger
  5. Used 2010 Dodge Charger Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 Dodge Charger Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Charger
5(79%)4(16%)3(0%)2(0%)1(5%)
4.6
19 reviews
Write a review
See all Chargers for sale
List Price Range
$6,250 - $12,988
Used Charger for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Charge!

BrianT, 06/01/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Love my R/T so far. 1400 miles on it. Stock performance is fantastic, but even greater with a programmer; V8 sound literally turns heads. Not a fan of the MDS sound when 4 cyl's turn off. Seat comfort is wonderful; plenty of room for 5 passengers, especially in rear seat. Fits my family very well. Hard to keep foot of gas. HDD system is nice but not as sophisticated as other systems. Sound system is very nice and the bass pumps. Wish car had hood struts instead of the metal stand. Wish a couple other convenience items were standard - see below. This car is worth the money. It's been a while since I've enjoyed a car this much.

Report Abuse

was this car made with me in mind?

brianch, 04/29/2012
19 of 23 people found this review helpful

I upgraded from a 1995 Dodge Intrepid (3.0 V6) to the Charger SXT (3.5 V6). I can feel the extra .5 liters of power. I fell in love with my Charger as soon as I saw it. Once I sat inside I knew we were meant to be together. After I started driving, I knew this beautiful beast was made with me in mind. This car has everything I want.

Report Abuse

Smooth Power

TD, 02/03/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I traded in a Jeep to get a Charger and was really happy I did. The AWD feature is great for driving in the snow and wet conditions. The 5.7L Hemi has incredibly smooth power that gets up and goes without jerky motions. I would recommend this to anyone looking for a big car with power and lots of room. So far it is also getting decent gas mileage

Report Abuse

Problem child

tracersummit, 10/14/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Owned this rig for less than 2 months. Have barely 1500 miles on it and the sun roof doesn't work, the tire sensors flash on the dash board, the passenger window fell off the track and it has a vibration the the dealer can't find. All these problems have been looked at 3 times and still no satisfaction. As soon as my warranty runs out, I'm going back to a quality German made car!

Report Abuse

Avoid Chargers

Ms. Demeanor, 07/12/2015
SXT Fleet 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 03/10 (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
9 of 13 people found this review helpful

Car was parked for three days without driving. Wife went to get something out of the car and in less than an hour later, the car was totaled due to a fire that started in the passenger headlight (from unlocking the thing). Dodge denies there is any manufacturer defect so I guess gremlins must have caused the thing to destroy itself. Funny thing is less than three weeks later here in our town, a lady was driving a '12 Charger and had to pull over when it caught fire and was totaled - started in the passenger headlight. Dodge denies responsibility yet these vehicles have a tendency to catch fire. Couple that with the fact police departments are jumping on the chance to move to other vehicles due to problems with these cars. Again, avoid buying Chargers.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Chargers for sale

Related Used 2010 Dodge Charger Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles