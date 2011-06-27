Used 2008 Dodge Charger SXT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,895
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$28,895
$28,895
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,895
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285/418 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,895
Torque250 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
$28,895
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
$28,895
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,895
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,895
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,895
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,895
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,895
Rear head room36.2 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track63.0 in.
$28,895
Front track63.0 in.
Curb weight4062 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Length200.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height58.2 in.
EPA interior volume120.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.0 in.
Width74.5 in.
Rear track63.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$28,895
Exterior Colors
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Dark Titanium Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Light Sandstone Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • TorRed
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather/suede
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, suede
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,895
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
P225/60R18 99H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,895
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,895
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.


