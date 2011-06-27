Used 2008 Dodge Charger Sedan Consumer Reviews
Theft City
I recently purchased a Dodge Charger 8 months ago and already my car has been broken into twice, both times the thieves used some kind of slim jim device and it took only seconds. All Chargers are easy to break into like this and I warn anyone who is going to purchase one to immediately get an alarm installed on it!!!
lemon--should have been yellow
In cold weather relay shorts the car still starts but no heat, no radio & gear shifter won't move. Passenger side front power window occasionally quits working. Have replaced tie rod ends, (floor pedal assembly& throttle controls twice) & now it needs a new heater core. It't definitely fun but a financial drain. It may have a lifetrain powertrain warranty but not worth the hassles. This is not a keeper
Dad's Car !
After driving around a Honda CR-V for a year I needed a new car because that Honda is boring! This R/T is a blast the HEMI roars or just chills whenever you want this car does it. Nice roomy cabin, heated seats, nice back seat for the kids and much more ! For the money you can beat this car If I wanted a Honda I would have bought a Honda.
Best vehicle I have ever owned!
I bought my charger in late 2008 and I still own it. I cannot seem to find myself wanting to trade it in due to having no problems with it. I wrecked it back in early 2010 and even with all the repairs that were done at the dodge dealership I have had good luck so far... This is my 2nd dodge I have owned and plan on sticking with it.
187,000 miles and still going strong!!!
I bought mine new and have never had any problems. It currently has 187,000 miles and I have loved every mile! I just traded it in for a 2017 because I really wanted a new one. This car is wonderful quality and with proper care and maintenance will last another 10 years. We have raised 4 kids with this car going to many sporting events and vacations. It is comfortable, spacious and fun to drive.
