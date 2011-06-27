Used 2007 Dodge Charger Sedan Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(72%)4(21%)3(7%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
82 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

An honest SXT review after 2 years...

Sam, 11/26/2010
21 of 21 people found this review helpful

I drive an SXT. Awesome to look at, fun to drive, handles well (especially for its size), it is big and comfortable with plenty of room for my 6'5" 300 lb body. Lots of space, huge back seat, huge trunk. Great family car. Problems: There are several "known issues" they're not horrendously expensive to fix, but the two problems I had are both well known and common (shifter becoming "jammed" due to a mechanical breakage of an internal plastic part and the O-Ring for the transmission doesn't fit quite right and will have to be replaced eventually). Biggest problem is the build quality. It is cheap. The car develops rattles and squeaks quickly on the interior plastic molding.

Charger RT

Faulkner, 10/22/2006
30 of 31 people found this review helpful

Fun car to drive with lots of power and comforts. Replacing a 2005 Pontiac Bonneville and the Charger is lots more fun to drive. It has more room, is more comfortable, has more power, but less fuel economy.

Surprise, Surprise, Surprise

William Reid, 03/27/2016
RT 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A)
17 of 18 people found this review helpful

I wasn't in the market for the Charger but was as great deal and had great ratings. I am not disappointed! I wanted a powerful 4 door and I got that for sure! The steering, acceleration and looks are great. The feeling of driving it is awesome. The only thing I do not like is the front seats do not give much for side support when cornering, I slide a bit. Gas is not great in city but surprising on the highway. So happy with this car!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Not to bad....

romash, 12/15/2010
4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Not to bad of a car at all. Read all the reviews and everyone was bang on....The only problem I have had is with my rims...Living in Toronto I have to deal with snow and salt. I have the 18 inch chrome 5 upgrades and they are simply terrible. They have peeld twice and they look horrible, really noticeable and Chryler even afetr seeing them won't do a darn thing about them. They claim it's because of our Canadian weather, problem is this car was made in Brampton CANADA, how do they not know these things...

GET YOU SOME!!!

camik, 12/15/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I absolutely, 110% LOVE this car!! I have driven other sports cars in the past but they never had enough room! This Charger is fast AND it's very roomy! I keep seeing people complain about the gas mileage...Ummm...hello! Why did you buy a V8 if you wanted good gas mileage?? It's not meant to get great gas mileage, it's meant to go fast and look awesome! :) My entire family loves this car and it turns all kinds of heads! I would highly recommend the Dodge Charger R/T to anyone looking for an awesome sports car!

