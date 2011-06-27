  1. Home
Used 2018 Dodge Challenger T/A 392 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Challenger
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Pros
Cons

Fun car great to drive

Jim Watson, 12/31/2018
T/A 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Only slight issue i had was when drivers seat is all of the way back in the sliding rails the rwar seat cannot fold down fully

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
