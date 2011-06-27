Used 2018 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Consumer Reviews
The Four Wheel "Fountain of Youth"
When I drive this car, I feel 30 years younger. I still look like an old fart......but boy do I feel good !!!!
Last True Muscle Car
I've wanted a Challenger since '08. Finally bought an '18 Scat Pack 8 speed auto. The car is powerful, strong brakes and a blast to drive. F8 green combined with the body style is an attention grabber. Fuel mileage is down, but this being my 4th Hemi, they take a few 1000 miles to loosen up and return the best MPG. I have seen close to advertised on the highway. Part of the problem is my love of the skinny pedal on the right. Interior is very comfy. I have a 16 and 14 year old who are 5'10" and 5'8". They have no complaints about the rear seats. When needed the 4-piston Brembo brakes reel the heavy machine down in a hurry. All 4 of my Mopar vehicles have proven reliable and trouble free.
Dream car
This is a fun car. lt is the one I've wanted since the 70s. Do this for yourself, make yourself happy. You won't be disappointed.
2018 billet silver scat pack 8 spd auto
Have 2462 mi on the car and it’s two months old. !!! To be honest I wanted a Ford Mustang gt350. Test drove a 2018 gt350 and it felt so compact. Power out the ass but too small for me. Test drive the challenger scat pack and it grew on me went back and bought it. From the factory plenty of power just under 400 rwhp from driveline loss. But still there. The brembo brakes are phenomenal for 4 piston calipers. Will [non-permissible content removed] when needed I’ve already done upgrades cai , looks lingtubes header and high flow catted mid pipes sent out by a borla atak series cat back. Also purchased the diablosport pcm and trinity tuner and level 2 tune from hhp. So far so good sorry went on a rant. But overall very pleased with the original purchase but I’m not one to leave things as they are.
Puts a smile on my face every time I drive it.
The Challenger Scat Pack is reliable, fast, comfortable, handles well, and is fun to drive. Did I mention it's fast? The dollars per HP is hard to beat. I can't speak well enough of the Challenger R/T Scat Pack. (Yes, there are faster cars, but the Scat Pack is still crazy fast.) The Challenger is a large vehicle, but for such a large car it handles and stops very well. Compared to it's competition the Challenger is by far the most comfortable and has the best rear visibility. The back seat sits 2 adults for a road trip comfortably, and the trunk is huge. As you can see, it's very stylish. Classic but modern at the same time. I love the look of the interior, very "cock pit" like, and the electronics have little to improve on. I feel like the Edmunds person who was reviewing the car was grasping at straws when they were typing the cons for this car: - Yes, they are heavy cars, but the Scat Pack and Hellcat come track ready, the handling is not at all dull. Yes, you feel the weight in the corners but the Scat Pack Smashes around a track (that's slang for the car handles well) and the Widebodies are just that much better. - The rear visibility is not as good as most cars, but it's not terrible. It's better than the competitors and since the hood is so long the driver is positioned fairly far back and the blind spots are small. - As for their comment on not having a convertible, there are lots of 2 door cars that don't come in a convertible. A convertible Challenger is just stupid IMO. The reason Dodge doesn't make them is because they wouldn't sell that well. The only negatives I could think of are 2: - If you are not comfortable driving a large vehicle you won't like driving the Challenger (or the Charger). - Most of the Scat Packs come with 245/45x20 tires. These tires are dangerously small for so much power. I recommend you get one of the packages that upgrade you to a 275/40x20 or put on 275 tires the day you get the car (275s will fit a 9" wheel). Some would say the LX/LS platform and the HEMI are old and outdated, I say that because it's been around so long Dodge has had a lot of time to perfect it. If your looking for a classic twist on a modern muscle car, look no further.
