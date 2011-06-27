Used 2018 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Consumer Reviews

#ScatPackLife , 04/28/2020 R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The Challenger Scat Pack is reliable, fast, comfortable, handles well, and is fun to drive. Did I mention it's fast? The dollars per HP is hard to beat. I can't speak well enough of the Challenger R/T Scat Pack. (Yes, there are faster cars, but the Scat Pack is still crazy fast.) The Challenger is a large vehicle, but for such a large car it handles and stops very well. Compared to it's competition the Challenger is by far the most comfortable and has the best rear visibility. The back seat sits 2 adults for a road trip comfortably, and the trunk is huge. As you can see, it's very stylish. Classic but modern at the same time. I love the look of the interior, very "cock pit" like, and the electronics have little to improve on. I feel like the Edmunds person who was reviewing the car was grasping at straws when they were typing the cons for this car: - Yes, they are heavy cars, but the Scat Pack and Hellcat come track ready, the handling is not at all dull. Yes, you feel the weight in the corners but the Scat Pack Smashes around a track (that's slang for the car handles well) and the Widebodies are just that much better. - The rear visibility is not as good as most cars, but it's not terrible. It's better than the competitors and since the hood is so long the driver is positioned fairly far back and the blind spots are small. - As for their comment on not having a convertible, there are lots of 2 door cars that don't come in a convertible. A convertible Challenger is just stupid IMO. The reason Dodge doesn't make them is because they wouldn't sell that well. The only negatives I could think of are 2: - If you are not comfortable driving a large vehicle you won't like driving the Challenger (or the Charger). - Most of the Scat Packs come with 245/45x20 tires. These tires are dangerously small for so much power. I recommend you get one of the packages that upgrade you to a 275/40x20 or put on 275 tires the day you get the car (275s will fit a 9" wheel). Some would say the LX/LS platform and the HEMI are old and outdated, I say that because it's been around so long Dodge has had a lot of time to perfect it. If your looking for a classic twist on a modern muscle car, look no further.