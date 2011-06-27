Used 2017 Dodge Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker Consumer Reviews

my child hood dream Troupie , 07/28/2017 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful WOW!!!! just push that button to start, you hear the growl. goose bumps start up your arm, then stick it in gear and hit that 392 hemi and poof you are gone, this thing is a beast, sport mode is unreal and fun to drive , I had a 5.7 Challenger was a sissy to this beast. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

come back of the America muscle car EWjr , 07/22/2017 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Is a great car, fast and furious...for sure...just love it...Thank you Off lease-Orlando...Thank you S. Hackett, Vince and Shany...you are a great team... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse