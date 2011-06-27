Used 2017 Dodge Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker Consumer Reviews
my child hood dream
Troupie, 07/28/2017
392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful
WOW!!!! just push that button to start, you hear the growl. goose bumps start up your arm, then stick it in gear and hit that 392 hemi and poof you are gone, this thing is a beast, sport mode is unreal and fun to drive , I had a 5.7 Challenger was a sissy to this beast.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
come back of the America muscle car
EWjr, 07/22/2017
392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Is a great car, fast and furious...for sure...just love it...Thank you Off lease-Orlando...Thank you S. Hackett, Vince and Shany...you are a great team...
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Don’t knock till you own it.
Wdavis, 11/03/2018
392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
I swore I never own an Dodge. After having my second child I needed something that was fast manual and could fit two car seats. After doing my research this is what I came up with. This car has impressed me with its room and overall comfort and performance.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Sponsored cars related to the Challenger
Related Used 2017 Dodge Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner