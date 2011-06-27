  1. Home
Used 2017 Dodge Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker Consumer Reviews

my child hood dream

Troupie, 07/28/2017
392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
WOW!!!! just push that button to start, you hear the growl. goose bumps start up your arm, then stick it in gear and hit that 392 hemi and poof you are gone, this thing is a beast, sport mode is unreal and fun to drive , I had a 5.7 Challenger was a sissy to this beast.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
come back of the America muscle car

EWjr, 07/22/2017
392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
Is a great car, fast and furious...for sure...just love it...Thank you Off lease-Orlando...Thank you S. Hackett, Vince and Shany...you are a great team...

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Don’t knock till you own it.

Wdavis, 11/03/2018
392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
I swore I never own an Dodge. After having my second child I needed something that was fast manual and could fit two car seats. After doing my research this is what I came up with. This car has impressed me with its room and overall comfort and performance.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
