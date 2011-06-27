Used 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Consumer Reviews

Bob , 04/12/2017 SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)

4 of 4 people found this review helpful

The raw power of this car is through the roof. The handling is fantastic, and the interior comfort is luxurious. All of this and one bad a@# muscle car, doesn't get any better than that. I have owned mine now for a year and a half and it makes me smile every time I take her out. I have owned an average of 2 new cars per year and I am 61 now and this has been my all time favorite. It's not just a car but a rare movement. First Dodge I have ever owned and have not had a second of trouble out of her and I have played very hard with her at times and she doesn't even break a sweat. Draws looks like flies to poop, like nothing I have seen before. Hard to drive normal in this thing but does it very well, if that is what you want to do. However it has another side to it that loves to be unleashed. I was expecting a lot out of this car when I got her and she has exceeded all of my expectations. UPDATE: Have owned this beast of a muscle car now for 2 and 1/2 years and I love it now more than ever! Have not had any issues except for excessive rubber use, can't help but get into the gas peddle every now and then, the tires seem to disappear when you do that too often. Still makes my heart skip a beat every time I take her out for a ramp. Never had a car that has checked all the boxes for me like this one and I have had a LOT of new cars in my life time. Everything from a Porsche, Mercedes, Toyota, Honda, Ford ect. to a $63,000 trucks. This is my favorite! (still have my truck, love it too) 12 Oct 2018 Update: Currently have just over 13,000 miles and the car has still been flawless. Still the car of my dreams and still draws crowds. Have owned my Hellcat now for just over 3 years and could not be happier with the reliability, performance and the MPGs blows me away, I easily get 25 mpg highway. Driving around the house and to town and back I usually average 19 mpg (unless I do a lot of showing off).