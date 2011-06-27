Used 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Consumer Reviews
Car of my dreams
The raw power of this car is through the roof. The handling is fantastic, and the interior comfort is luxurious. All of this and one bad a@# muscle car, doesn't get any better than that. I have owned mine now for a year and a half and it makes me smile every time I take her out. I have owned an average of 2 new cars per year and I am 61 now and this has been my all time favorite. It's not just a car but a rare movement. First Dodge I have ever owned and have not had a second of trouble out of her and I have played very hard with her at times and she doesn't even break a sweat. Draws looks like flies to poop, like nothing I have seen before. Hard to drive normal in this thing but does it very well, if that is what you want to do. However it has another side to it that loves to be unleashed. I was expecting a lot out of this car when I got her and she has exceeded all of my expectations. UPDATE: Have owned this beast of a muscle car now for 2 and 1/2 years and I love it now more than ever! Have not had any issues except for excessive rubber use, can't help but get into the gas peddle every now and then, the tires seem to disappear when you do that too often. Still makes my heart skip a beat every time I take her out for a ramp. Never had a car that has checked all the boxes for me like this one and I have had a LOT of new cars in my life time. Everything from a Porsche, Mercedes, Toyota, Honda, Ford ect. to a $63,000 trucks. This is my favorite! (still have my truck, love it too) 12 Oct 2018 Update: Currently have just over 13,000 miles and the car has still been flawless. Still the car of my dreams and still draws crowds. Have owned my Hellcat now for just over 3 years and could not be happier with the reliability, performance and the MPGs blows me away, I easily get 25 mpg highway. Driving around the house and to town and back I usually average 19 mpg (unless I do a lot of showing off).
Hellcat fever
Had a 2015 Challenger SRT 392 and traded it for a 2016 Hellcat version. liked the 392 but love the Hellcat. Still breaking it in but it runs smoothly and very comfortable. I like the automatic transmission. The sound is louder by about a third over the 392, but that said, both sound great. The navigation is easy to operate and gives turn by turn directions better than any other car including Lexus and Mercedes. Love the car. I have 4000 miles on the car now. Have had no problems and like the car even more than before. I usually trade cars every year, but I think I may just keep this one. I have 7000 miles now and the car is problem free. Still glad I bought it.
SRT Hellcat muscle car like no other!
Hi everyone: My 2016 red Hellcat is really exciting, and sometimes a bit much to handle, so if you are going to purchase this super vehicle, do not to expect an MPG any more than 10.7 miles per gallon unless you are in ECCO Mode. Having said that, Dodge has built one of the most exciting vehicles ever produced for the average working class person. I am retired after 45 years in Law Enforcement, this Hellcat makes me feel like a kid again. How do you put a price on something like that!! Dodge really got it right!! Thank You Dodge SRT Team. Sincerely Zoltan N Kraynik
Hells yeah
Awesome car. Turns heads everywhere. People want to race at every light. Poor rear visibility.
Hell of a Cat
Be forewarned, this is not the family minivan. The car is beyond fun to drive and going from 0 to 60 is just the beginning. On the highway there is no problem pushing the gas peddle and being pinned to your seat. There is a lot of engine and exhaust noise inside the car, but that is no secret and Dodge list that as a positive point. When driving you need to constantly be aware of the 707 HP under the hood. A little too much gas and the rear wheels break lose and start to spin. Taking the car into sport and track mode will only cause you to lose traction even quicker. Great car to own and drive.
