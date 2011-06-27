Used 2014 Dodge Challenger SRT8 Core Consumer Reviews
2014 SRT8 Challenger Review
The Challenger is a big, heavy girl make no mistake about it. It gets terrible gas mileage as a result. But if you are in the market for a muscle car and gas mileage is a concern, perhaps you need to rethink your decision. It has some blind spots due to its size. Its way better than muscle cars of yesteryear in terms of fit/finish/braking and handling. But it is still a growling, snarling beast that you hear and feel almost every step of the way. She can be a civilized daily driver if you want it to be, but there is no escaping knowing what is lurking just under the surface. If you understand what a real muscle car SHOULD be then you will appreciate this car as a homerun in look and attitude
Classic
Reminds one of the old days when muscle & comfort were great. Not a cookie cutter & the looks of today's cars where they all look the same.the Challenger, Camarillo, Corvette & Mustang are stand alone cars. All of the other cars are just cars.
