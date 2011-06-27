  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Challenger
  4. Used 2013 Dodge Challenger
  5. Used 2013 Dodge Challenger SRT8
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2013 Dodge Challenger SRT8 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 Challenger
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Challengers for sale
List Price Estimate
$12,287 - $16,500
Used Challenger for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Hidden Gem

beast91, 04/06/2013
13 of 22 people found this review helpful

When this vehicle was first introduced in 08 and i saw one on the road it quickly brought me back to sitting in the classroom in my HS in CT mid 70's watching muscle cars of that era occasionally zipping by with a roar and garnering the attention of a select few of the boys in the classroom. Fast forward to today and the fascination of the cars are now captivating a new generation while extending the opportunities of yesteryear to those of us who now have the means in participating in the ownership of one of these great machines. The Chevelle SS was always my favorite with the 69-70 Challenger a close second. No modern era Chevelle's, so the SRT 8 is it, AND BOY I COULD NOT BE HAPPIER!

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Challengers for sale

Related Used 2013 Dodge Challenger SRT8 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles