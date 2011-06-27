Used 2013 Dodge Challenger SRT8 Consumer Reviews

beast91 , 04/06/2013

13 of 22 people found this review helpful

When this vehicle was first introduced in 08 and i saw one on the road it quickly brought me back to sitting in the classroom in my HS in CT mid 70's watching muscle cars of that era occasionally zipping by with a roar and garnering the attention of a select few of the boys in the classroom. Fast forward to today and the fascination of the cars are now captivating a new generation while extending the opportunities of yesteryear to those of us who now have the means in participating in the ownership of one of these great machines. The Chevelle SS was always my favorite with the 69-70 Challenger a close second. No modern era Chevelle's, so the SRT 8 is it, AND BOY I COULD NOT BE HAPPIER!