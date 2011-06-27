Used 2001 Dodge Caravan Minivan Consumer Reviews

Awesome Minivan Eddie Leal , 09/01/2015 Sport Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I have it forl 15 years. honestly speaking it's the best car I ever had I have no problem whatsoever he's just run it every time where I want to go I have two hundred seventy thousand miles on itno major issues since I bought it just routine maintainence oil change brakes batteries which are all normal to replace. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

great minivan dghost1 , 10/18/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought it a year ago with 155k miles , have not made any repairs but regular maintance oil changes,. I put in a KN air intake and it gives me 22 plus MPG. I really like it, runs great can't even feel the motor running. Great family vehicle, plan on trading it for a newer model. I was really suprise a dodge could deliver a great review.

problem van (PLEASE READ THIS) junk van , 12/07/2003 7 of 7 people found this review helpful i have nothing but problems with it. I have water leaks,engine oil leaks ,trans leaks, wind noises,squeaks and rattels,trans not shifting corectly, engine not running corectly,all doors not opening and closeing corectly. if this is not only a few of the problems that i have had with this van I have taken this van back to the dealer where it was bought from about four times a month from the time i bought it new in 2001 it is now almost 2004 and still have not had these problems corected . the say they want me back in another dodge product I WILL NOT EVER BUY ANOTHER PRODUCT FROM THEM!!!!

Reliable car kirat12gill , 08/12/2014 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I purchased this minivan in 2013. This 2001 model has 136000 kms on it, since then the only problem was the key was stuck in the ignitor and a part had to be replaced for 200$, once i entered the wrong fuel in the van but got it drained later on and had no problems. Its a great family hauler at a very affordable price. Good value for money. Less repairs. Had a 2000 model before this which also ran good