Used 1992 Dodge Caravan Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity116 cu.ft.
Length178.1 in.
Gross weight5800 lbs.
Height66.9 in.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Indy Red
  • Light Champagne
  • Bright White
  • Black Cherry Pearl
  • Teal Pearl
  • Dark Quartz Gray
  • Black
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
