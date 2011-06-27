Used 2000 Dodge Avenger Coupe Consumer Reviews
Dependable, car
I have had this care now for 6 years and have had a great experience. I have had no major mechanical expense, just routine maintainece.
Good Car
I've had my Avenger for almost 3 years now and its been a great car. Besides a few small problems all was well with the car.
decent buy...just don't look at resale!
I bought this car for my wife. I decided on this car based soley on looks, and the fact that every review mentioned that the quality was much better after 1999. It has been a reliable car and has given me no major problems, but I will not own another one. After 40,000 miles, there are numerous interior creaks and groans, the interior light keep blowing, the motor has developed a "tick" and the transmission is shifting is very sloppy.
Great Car, Turns Heads
I had a leased Olds Alero (2000) to compare against -- and found that the Olds felt more bouncy (had sport susp. opt). The 17" wheels must help the ES. The Avenger feels 'longer' and rides more smoothly (nice), and is also more quiet. Steering on winding rural roads is a little different (less sport 'tight') than the Olds but comfortable nonetheless. Body noise and fit are much better on the Avenger. GM does nice things with the technology (like using antilock sensors to determine when your tire pressure is low) but between the two I pick the Avenger ES. Mark
FUN, SPORTY CAR
I HAVE NOTHING BAD TO SAY ABOUT MY AVENGER...EXCEPT THAT I HAVE TO GET RID OF IT DUE TO THE FACT I HAD ANOTHER BABY. MY SEVEN YR OLD CAN CLIMB IN AND OUT OF IT EASILY BUT IT'S LESS CONVENIENT TO GET MY THREE MONTH OLD'S CAR SEAT OUT OF IT. I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THE CAR BUT I'M REALIZING THE SPORTY FUN CAR MUST NOW TURN INTO A PRACTICAL MINIVAN OR SOMETHING :(
