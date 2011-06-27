Used 2002 Daewoo Nubira Consumer Reviews
DON'T GET IN AN ACCIDENT
ok i had my deawoo for about a year and i got in an accident i was going 5 mph and it totaled it. that was me hitting a reese hitch. the front bumper is of styli-foam. Dont get me wrong i loved that car it got me where i needed to go. if i was going 5 mph and it did that i would hate to see it at 40 mph. Would could have fixed it but it would have cost us more then what the car is worth. The air bags are 3000 a piece. And we could not find a radiator any where this car is alot of work if u have the money to but in it then go for it. This car is very expense to fix..
$ - Very Good
My Daewoo was a X-mass Gift and It would not have been on my list BUT It really should have!! I have had No problems with it. It has Great pick-up, looks Good, Very Good Air-Con, Excellent Sound System and Brakes well. Do you really need more?
Love It
I have never had a problem with my Nubira. It's fun to drive and gets GREAT mileage. I have used it for multiple cross-country trips as well as city driving with no complaints. I'm definitely a Daewoo shopper from now on!
Beware - no parts out there
We purchased this vehicle for an errand runner. Great value with lots of options. Gas mileage lower than hoped, but other than that, no problems. UNTIL... had a minor accident and are told there are NO PARTS available, except maybe from Korea. The insurance will not wait that long and is declaring it Totaled! Since these vehicles have such a low resale value, we are ending owing money on a car we no longer have. Lesson learned!
My Nubi, the commuter mule
this is actually a 2000 nubi cdx wagon. all bells and whistles except sunroof and cd changer. love the car. swore I'd never own a new car (since my '67 Datsun RL411 SSS), but a week in a rental nubi sedan was enough to convince me. it's a very economical, but fun-to-drive car, so the 'bang-for- the-buck' quotient works for me. great for the commute, very comfortable on long trips, flies low with ease on the open flyways (aka I-5, etc. here in california), and VERY nimble. I've autocrossed the car (that's road-racing in a parking lot for most of you who don't know), and it's only weakness there is lack of low-end power.
