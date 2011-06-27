Used 2002 Daewoo Nubira Consumer Reviews

DON'T GET IN AN ACCIDENT nosey1991 , 07/18/2011 2 of 2 people found this review helpful ok i had my deawoo for about a year and i got in an accident i was going 5 mph and it totaled it. that was me hitting a reese hitch. the front bumper is of styli-foam. Dont get me wrong i loved that car it got me where i needed to go. if i was going 5 mph and it did that i would hate to see it at 40 mph. Would could have fixed it but it would have cost us more then what the car is worth. The air bags are 3000 a piece. And we could not find a radiator any where this car is alot of work if u have the money to but in it then go for it. This car is very expense to fix.. Report Abuse

$ - Very Good Tiggerguy , 08/27/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My Daewoo was a X-mass Gift and It would not have been on my list BUT It really should have!! I have had No problems with it. It has Great pick-up, looks Good, Very Good Air-Con, Excellent Sound System and Brakes well. Do you really need more?

Love It Tutigers , 05/07/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have never had a problem with my Nubira. It's fun to drive and gets GREAT mileage. I have used it for multiple cross-country trips as well as city driving with no complaints. I'm definitely a Daewoo shopper from now on!

Beware - no parts out there Totaled , 07/14/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We purchased this vehicle for an errand runner. Great value with lots of options. Gas mileage lower than hoped, but other than that, no problems. UNTIL... had a minor accident and are told there are NO PARTS available, except maybe from Korea. The insurance will not wait that long and is declaring it Totaled! Since these vehicles have such a low resale value, we are ending owing money on a car we no longer have. Lesson learned!