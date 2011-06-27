Used 1999 Daewoo Nubira Consumer Reviews

never a problem daddy , 02/11/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful A fine car. Inexpensive to buy (it was loaded) and to run. I never had a problem so far. It is fast, reliable and looks nice. I'ts a real pity that the company went under, because it would have been a great investment. Unfortunately now the resale value went to the pits, but its a fact unrelated to the quality of the product. I guess I'll just keep it until it dies. Report Abuse

very good car daewoo man , 03/29/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car in Aug. 2005. It has been a very good car. It now has 66000 miles on it. I have replaced the water pump though. Also the car was pulling when I push the gas and go around corners; I researched it and found that the bushings behind the front tires needed to be replaced. Overall this car has been great; the re-sale value is horrible though because of the company going out of business. The car has proven to be reliable, gas mileage around 24-26 mpg. It has very good power and pick up compared to most 4 cylinders I have driven. I would recommend it to anyone

Daewoo Nubira Jon Rose , 05/21/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful excelent, can't wait till my next Daewoo

Daewoo Daewoo , 12/20/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I love it. DO you?