Used 2002 Daewoo Leganza Sedan Consumer Reviews

best value out there! nation's capital , 09/12/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I very pleased with my Daewoo Leganza SE manual. It was with quite a bit of trepidation that I decided to go with a Daewoo considering the uncertain future of the company. But I was impressed with the pliant ride and minimal lean upon testing driving the car. The exterior finish on my silver Leganza simply sparkles. The interior is room and comfortable. The A/C chills! So far so good! Report Abuse

Awesome Let'sga , 02/15/2003 1 of 2 people found this review helpful This is the best car I've ever had. A lot better than Accord or Camry in 4cyl. Report Abuse

Leganza rocks acrum , 03/18/2002 1 of 2 people found this review helpful This car has more features than an Accord. Same hp for the 4cyl. A bigger trunk. Same interior and exterior dimensions. Better styling. Same gas mileage. Better acceleration, and you don't have to pay a premium for the name. Say what you want about Korean cars, but don't forget where Honda and Nissan/Datsun were 15 years ago. I bought a base model a year and a half ago. I have 23,000 miles on it an I have never had a problem. I loved it so much I bought one for my wife. Obviously her's had every option, but with incentives it came to only 16,200. Report Abuse

Laganza Fiasco fidd , 10/21/2002 0 of 3 people found this review helpful Worst new car I ever bought. Report Abuse