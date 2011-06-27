Used 2002 Daewoo Leganza Sedan Consumer Reviews
best value out there!
I very pleased with my Daewoo Leganza SE manual. It was with quite a bit of trepidation that I decided to go with a Daewoo considering the uncertain future of the company. But I was impressed with the pliant ride and minimal lean upon testing driving the car. The exterior finish on my silver Leganza simply sparkles. The interior is room and comfortable. The A/C chills! So far so good!
Awesome
This is the best car I've ever had. A lot better than Accord or Camry in 4cyl.
Leganza rocks
This car has more features than an Accord. Same hp for the 4cyl. A bigger trunk. Same interior and exterior dimensions. Better styling. Same gas mileage. Better acceleration, and you don't have to pay a premium for the name. Say what you want about Korean cars, but don't forget where Honda and Nissan/Datsun were 15 years ago. I bought a base model a year and a half ago. I have 23,000 miles on it an I have never had a problem. I loved it so much I bought one for my wife. Obviously her's had every option, but with incentives it came to only 16,200.
Laganza Fiasco
Worst new car I ever bought.
Very disappointing
Had a Leganza for a brief period of time. Not even close to a Toyota. You might as well just flush your money down the drain. I think this car appeals to people who simply want to say they have leather, a CD player, etc. regardless of the quality. Admittedly, less than 20K gets you a bunch of features, sadly they are poorly built.
