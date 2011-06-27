  1. Home
  2. Daewoo
  3. Daewoo Leganza
  4. Used 2001 Daewoo Leganza
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Daewoo Leganza SE Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Leganza
Overview
Starting MSRP
$14,399
See Leganza Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$14,399
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$14,399
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.4/410.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$14,399
Torque148 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower131 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$14,399
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$14,399
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$14,399
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front cupholdersyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
power steeringyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$14,399
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$14,399
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,399
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,399
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$14,399
Length183.9 in.
Curb weight3102 lbs.
Gross weight3995 lbs.
Height56.6 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$14,399
Exterior Colors
  • Galaxy White
  • Granada Black Mica
  • Harbor Mist Mica
  • Olive Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$14,399
full wheel coversyes
steel wheelsyes
P205/60R15 tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$14,399
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$14,399
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Leganza Inventory

Related Used 2001 Daewoo Leganza SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles