Used 1999 Daewoo Lanos Sedan Consumer Reviews

Don't be afraid lovethelanos , 03/06/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I wasn't sure if I should gamble on a Daewoo, but after over 50,000 miles, I am still delighted. I have found my Lanos sedan to be extremely reliable and fun to drive. For the price paid, I don't know how I could have gone wrong. After driving small domestic cars for years (like the Ford Escort), I forgot what is was like to NOT be on a first name basis with the dealer's service department. I haven't had one reliability problem or complaint with my car.

Worst Purchase ever made in my Life Crystal , 09/29/2005 1 of 3 people found this review helpful I am so sick of problems with this car I can't even begin to tell my story but let just say out of the six years I have owned this junk I have only been able to drive this car for 3 years because I can't locate simple parts. BEWARE! I haven't put any mileage on this car in 3 years so I don't even know my annual mileage.

Great car toysrnez , 09/15/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I wish the company was still in business-great car-no value!!

LANOSY MANOSY!!! LanosMan , 03/11/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car is the best buy for someone without a lot of money and wanting a reliable car. Plus the sticker was so cheap that it left me a lot of money to soup it up with 17s instead of the standard 12.5s it comes with. I haven't had a car this good since my Bronco.