Used 1999 Daewoo Lanos Sedan Consumer Reviews
Don't be afraid
I wasn't sure if I should gamble on a Daewoo, but after over 50,000 miles, I am still delighted. I have found my Lanos sedan to be extremely reliable and fun to drive. For the price paid, I don't know how I could have gone wrong. After driving small domestic cars for years (like the Ford Escort), I forgot what is was like to NOT be on a first name basis with the dealer's service department. I haven't had one reliability problem or complaint with my car.
Worst Purchase ever made in my Life
I am so sick of problems with this car I can't even begin to tell my story but let just say out of the six years I have owned this junk I have only been able to drive this car for 3 years because I can't locate simple parts. BEWARE! I haven't put any mileage on this car in 3 years so I don't even know my annual mileage.
Great car
I wish the company was still in business-great car-no value!!
LANOSY MANOSY!!!
This car is the best buy for someone without a lot of money and wanting a reliable car. Plus the sticker was so cheap that it left me a lot of money to soup it up with 17s instead of the standard 12.5s it comes with. I haven't had a car this good since my Bronco.
surprised
I have been surprised at the build quality and performance of this extra cheap car. My wife and I fight over who can drive it to work (as the Pontiac Grand Am sits in the driveway).
Sponsored cars related to the Lanos
Related Used 1999 Daewoo Lanos Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner