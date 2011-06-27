Used 2011 Chrysler Town and Country Minivan Consumer Reviews

LOVE OUR MINIVAN! nickel7 , 12/02/2013 19 of 19 people found this review helpful With 3 kids now we needed something with more room. We exhausted every other option, from large cars to Suburbans and everything in between. Trying desperately to avoid becoming a "minivan family," yet find a semi-economic solution, we even tried the smaller SUVs with the tini-wini, worthless 3rd row seats. After all that waisted time and effort, we finally brought ourselves to just "look" at some minivans. Opening the doors for the first time on our Town & Country Limited was as if the clouds in the sky separated and Heavenly, magical rays of light shown through. We were in love instantly and have never looked back. Rides like a luxury car and hauls everything we need in total comfort. Report Abuse

Most versitile vehicle I have ever owned Donovan , 01/05/2017 Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought mine used with 29k miles on it. After 2 years, I have just over 71k. The only problems I have had were an issue with an engine head that was taken care of by Chrysler as a known issue (including extending the warranty on the redesigned head) and the rear blower for the climate control system is getting flaky on me. Overall I love this thing! the engine is POWERFUL and has lots of good low end torque. I put a class 3 receiver on and I can tow 3500lbs with NO STRAIN. MPGs are terrific. Around town, when using ECON mode, I can get 20-22MPG. On the interstate, I can average 29MPG. If I use cruise control, and keep my speed to around 55MPH on the interstate, I can get 36MPG!!! Stow and go is a game changer. Frankly, it is the main reason I didn't go with Toyota or Honda. Within about 2min, I can transform my 7 passenger family hauler into a cargo van, or any stage in between. The backup camera is amazing and the stereo may be the best non-premium option stereo I have ever seen as an OEM build. FCA really thought things thru with this design. Starting in 2011, the internal redesign is gorgeous. The previous version of this generation has an interior that reminded me of a 1986 LeBaron. My 2 kids have plenty of space in the middle row captains chairs, but could have used some better cup holder options, as the only ones actually made for that row are at the bottom of the sliding doors, and cant be reached by small kids in car seats. As for cup holders, there are 6 available up front (not including the doors)! Plenty of storage (especially with stow-n-go). Also the interior has green light bars in the ceiling that spread a nice glow at night that makes it far more comfortable for small kids who get scared in the dark. Handling is great. I only with it had a AWD option for winter weather. If you take ECON mode off, this thing has some guts to it, and is at home doing 80MPH. Acceleration is really good for a heavy van, too. I personally think that this vehicle may be the best value available in America today due to its price, features, performance and versatility. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Wife loves it oldbaldy454 , 02/14/2011 29 of 31 people found this review helpful We have had the 2011 for about 500 miles now, as they were late coming on the market. Was worth the wait. Many things we like about this compared to our old pre-stow and go T&C. Miss a few things too, like the flat folding rear seats. Low end torque of the 3.6 L Pentastar is awsome. Seats are better than the 2010 models we test drove. Hiway mileage seems a bit better than our old 3.8 L, but city is probably about the same due to the heavier weight of the vechicle. With 7 adult passengers, we were getting 25-26 mpg on our first road trip on winter gas in MN.

First MiniVan rubyblue , 08/23/2011 12 of 12 people found this review helpful We took our T&C Touring on a road trip from Philadelphia suburbs to Myrtle Beach and we couldn't be more pleased. We averaged 27mpg at 70-75 mph on cruise, in economy mode. Advised by dealer to take out of economy mode when accelerating/merging onto highway. It helped. Very comfortable, plenty of room. We bought Touring 'base' model. Wished we had gone for some of the 'bells and whistles' - DVD, etc... My last few vehicles have been SUVs...this is so much more comfortable.