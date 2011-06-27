Used 2006 Chrysler Town and Country Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,060
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|19
|18
|Total Seating
|7
|7
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,060
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,060
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/23 mpg
|17/24 mpg
|16/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|320/460 mi.
|340/480 mi.
|320/460 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20 gal.
|20 gal.
|20 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|19
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,060
|Torque
|245 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|245 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|3.3 l
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|215 hp @ 5000 rpm
|180 hp @ 5200 rpm
|215 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.4 ft.
|37.6 ft.
|39.4 ft.
|Valves
|12
|12
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,060
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|no
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|no
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|no
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|no
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|no
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|no
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|no
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|no
|yes
|no
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|no
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|no
|no
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|no
|no
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,060
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|yes
|no
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|4 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|8 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|AM/FM in dash-CD , CD-controller stereo
|no
|no
|yes
|Infinity premium brand speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Multi-CD located in dash
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,060
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|no
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|no
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|no
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual zone air conditioning
|yes
|no
|no
|Air conditioning
|no
|yes
|no
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|Dual vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|simulated wood trim on doors
|no
|no
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|no
|no
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|no
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|no
|no
|yes
|interior air filtration
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,060
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|no
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,060
|compass
|yes
|no
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|no
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|no
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,060
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|62.9 in.
|62.9 in.
|62.9 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front hip room
|57 in.
|57 in.
|57 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|no
|height adjustable passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|leather
|no
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,060
|Rear head room
|39.5 in.
|39.5 in.
|39.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|67.6 in.
|67.6 in.
|67.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.5 in.
|37.5 in.
|37.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64.9 in.
|64.7 in.
|64.9 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|no
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|no
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,060
|Front track
|63.0 in.
|63.0 in.
|63.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|165.6 cu.ft.
|144 cu.ft.
|165.6 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4236 lbs.
|3894 lbs.
|4446 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5700 lbs.
|5700 lbs.
|5700 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|26.4 cu.ft.
|14.0 cu.ft.
|26.4 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.35 cd.
|0.35 cd.
|0.35 cd.
|Maximum payload
|1200 lbs.
|1200 lbs.
|1200 lbs.
|Length
|200.5 in.
|189.1 in.
|200.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3800 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|3700 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.4 in.
|5.4 in.
|5.4 in.
|Height
|68.8 in.
|68.8 in.
|68.8 in.
|Wheel base
|119.3 in.
|113.3 in.
|119.3 in.
|Width
|78.6 in.
|78.6 in.
|78.6 in.
|Rear track
|64.0 in.
|64.0 in.
|64.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,060
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,060
|P215/65R16 tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|full wheel covers
|no
|yes
|no
|P215/70R15 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|steel wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|15 x 6.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|chrome alloy wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,060
|modified MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,060
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
