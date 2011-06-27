  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Town and Country
  4. Used 2006 Chrysler Town and Country
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Chrysler Town and Country Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Town and Country
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,060
See Town and Country Inventory
Starting MSRP
$21,270
See Town and Country Inventory
Starting MSRP
$35,935
See Town and Country Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181918
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,060
Starting MSRP
$21,270
Starting MSRP
$35,935
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,060
Starting MSRP
$21,270
Starting MSRP
$35,935
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg17/24 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320/460 mi.340/480 mi.320/460 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.20 gal.20 gal.
Combined MPG181918
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,060
Starting MSRP
$21,270
Starting MSRP
$35,935
Torque245 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm245 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.3 l3.8 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5000 rpm180 hp @ 5200 rpm215 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.37.6 ft.39.4 ft.
Valves121212
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,060
Starting MSRP
$21,270
Starting MSRP
$35,935
2 rear headrestsyesnoyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesnoyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesnoyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesnoyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesnoyes
traction controlyesnoyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesnoyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesnoyesno
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnonoyes
dusk sensing headlampsnonoyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,060
Starting MSRP
$21,270
Starting MSRP
$35,935
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesyesno
mast antennayesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnono
4 total speakersnoyesno
8 total speakersnonoyes
AM/FM in dash-CD , CD-controller stereononoyes
Infinity premium brand speakersnonoyes
Multi-CD located in dashnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,060
Starting MSRP
$21,270
Starting MSRP
$35,935
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
overhead console with storageyesnoyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnoyes
cargo netyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesnoyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnoyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesnoyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
Dual zone air conditioningyesnono
Air conditioningnoyesno
Cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
Dual vanity mirrorsnoyesno
simulated wood trim on doorsnonoyes
Three zone climate controlnonoyes
rear parking sensorsnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
adjustable pedalsnonoyes
interior air filtrationnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,060
Starting MSRP
$21,270
Starting MSRP
$35,935
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesnoyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,060
Starting MSRP
$21,270
Starting MSRP
$35,935
compassyesnoyes
external temperature displayyesnoyes
trip computeryesnoyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,060
Starting MSRP
$21,270
Starting MSRP
$35,935
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesnoyes
Front shoulder room62.9 in.62.9 in.62.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front hip room57 in.57 in.57 in.
clothyesyesno
height adjustable passenger seatnonoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
6 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,060
Starting MSRP
$21,270
Starting MSRP
$35,935
Rear head room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Rear hip Room67.6 in.67.6 in.67.6 in.
Rear leg room37.5 in.37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.64.7 in.64.9 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesnoyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesnoyes
Folding rear seatbackyesnoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,060
Starting MSRP
$21,270
Starting MSRP
$35,935
Front track63.0 in.63.0 in.63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity165.6 cu.ft.144 cu.ft.165.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4236 lbs.3894 lbs.4446 lbs.
Gross weight5700 lbs.5700 lbs.5700 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.4 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.26.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.0.35 cd.0.35 cd.
Maximum payload1200 lbs.1200 lbs.1200 lbs.
Length200.5 in.189.1 in.200.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3800 lbs.2000 lbs.3700 lbs.
Ground clearance5.4 in.5.4 in.5.4 in.
Height68.8 in.68.8 in.68.8 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.113.3 in.119.3 in.
Width78.6 in.78.6 in.78.6 in.
Rear track64.0 in.64.0 in.64.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,060
Starting MSRP
$21,270
Starting MSRP
$35,935
Exterior Colors
  • Linen Gold Metallic Pearlcoat
  • Sunset Bronze Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Magnesium Pearlcoat
  • Butane Blue Pearlcoat
  • Linen Gold Metallic Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Magnesium Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Butane Blue Pearlcoat
  • Linen Gold Metallic Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Magnesium Pearlcoat
  • Butane Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, leather
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, leather
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, leather
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,060
Starting MSRP
$21,270
Starting MSRP
$35,935
P215/65R16 tiresyesnoyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesnono
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
full wheel coversnoyesno
P215/70R15 tiresnoyesno
steel wheelsnoyesno
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
chrome alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,060
Starting MSRP
$21,270
Starting MSRP
$35,935
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,060
Starting MSRP
$21,270
Starting MSRP
$35,935
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Town and Country InventorySee Town and Country InventorySee Town and Country Inventory

Related Used 2006 Chrysler Town and Country info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles