Estimated values
2013 BMW M6 2dr Coupe (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,250
|$32,698
|$37,550
|Clean
|$25,953
|$31,163
|$35,689
|Average
|$23,359
|$28,094
|$31,968
|Rough
|$20,765
|$25,025
|$28,247
Estimated values
2013 BMW M6 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,705
|$32,044
|$36,799
|Clean
|$25,434
|$30,540
|$34,976
|Average
|$22,892
|$27,532
|$31,329
|Rough
|$20,350
|$24,524
|$27,683