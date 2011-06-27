  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 7 Series
  4. Used 1998 BMW 7 Series
  5. Appraisal value

1998 BMW 7 Series Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1998 BMW 7 Series 750iL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,343$4,468$5,093
Clean$2,977$3,989$4,548
Average$2,244$3,032$3,457
Rough$1,510$2,074$2,367
Sell my 1998 BMW 7 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 7 Series near you
Estimated values
1998 BMW 7 Series 740i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,010$2,845$3,308
Clean$1,790$2,540$2,954
Average$1,349$1,931$2,245
Rough$908$1,321$1,537
Sell my 1998 BMW 7 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 7 Series near you
Estimated values
1998 BMW 7 Series 740iL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,114$2,992$3,478
Clean$1,883$2,672$3,105
Average$1,419$2,030$2,361
Rough$955$1,389$1,616
Sell my 1998 BMW 7 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 7 Series near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1998 BMW 7 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 BMW 7 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,977 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,989 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a BMW 7 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 BMW 7 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,977 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,989 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1998 BMW 7 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1998 BMW 7 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,977 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,989 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1998 BMW 7 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1998 BMW 7 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1998 BMW 7 Series ranges from $1,510 to $5,093, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1998 BMW 7 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.