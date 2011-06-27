Estimated values
1998 BMW 7 Series 750iL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,343
|$4,468
|$5,093
|Clean
|$2,977
|$3,989
|$4,548
|Average
|$2,244
|$3,032
|$3,457
|Rough
|$1,510
|$2,074
|$2,367
Estimated values
1998 BMW 7 Series 740i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,010
|$2,845
|$3,308
|Clean
|$1,790
|$2,540
|$2,954
|Average
|$1,349
|$1,931
|$2,245
|Rough
|$908
|$1,321
|$1,537
Estimated values
1998 BMW 7 Series 740iL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,114
|$2,992
|$3,478
|Clean
|$1,883
|$2,672
|$3,105
|Average
|$1,419
|$2,030
|$2,361
|Rough
|$955
|$1,389
|$1,616