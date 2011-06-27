Used 1996 Chrysler Town and Country Minivan Consumer Reviews

Don't Knock It Til You Try It dreamsalive , 06/29/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I never considered a mini-van until I test drove one. Now I am spoiled to the ride. I paid $6,500 cash for it. Most problems were normal wear, tear & maintenance. I have only had to replace the AC compressor, the radiator and the fuel pump during the time I've had it. Currently I have a minor transmission leak and a slow oil leak as well as the dash lights on the radio & AC controls blink until after driving for a while. I recently experienced a problem with the ignition getting hot. Not sure what that is about. I'll have to get it checked out. Overall, it has been a great vehicle. My van will still ride like new after I fix what's wrong & I'll get another 100,000 miles or so. Report Abuse

My deceased 96 Town and Country Larry , 10/02/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car no doubt is the best car I've owned in 40 years with the exception of a 63 Dodge 440 with a 318cid. I bought this van used with 70,000 miles and I've put another 148,000 more miles on it before it was totaled in a car wreck. I've used this vehicle for sales trips, hauling goats in the back, hauling animal feed, groceries, pulling a camper to the east coast and back, trip to Florida, daily half hour commutes, pulling a fishing boat to remote lakes and getting the rig home again, hauled 4 X 8 sheets of building materials, etc. It had already had its tranny replaced at 40,000 miles and I never had two minutes trouble with mine! What a great vehicle--the best I've ever owned.

Great Value tsjwally , 02/25/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought this one used with 180,000 miles from original owner. Made it another 30000 and the engine called it quits. Replaced due to family liking this one so much. Both front windows had to have motors replaced. Mileage is excellent considering the size of the vehicle. About 22mpg at 70mph loaded down the interstate with a family of 5.

More good than bad... Duceswild , 04/13/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a great van to have for the family vacation or even for just an extended ride somewhere. As an everyday driver, this van lacks good fuel economy and has problems that seem to be very common with other 1996 Chrysler T&C's.