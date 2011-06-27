  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Town and Country
  4. Used 1994 Chrysler Town and Country
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Chrysler Town and Country Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Town and Country
Overview
See Town and Country Inventory
See Town and Country Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1716
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/400.0 mi.252.0/342.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG1716
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque213 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm213 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 4400 rpm162 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.43.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.48.3 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.59.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity141 cu.ft.141 cu.ft.
Length192.8 in.192.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3977 lbs.4267 lbs.
Ground clearance5.7 in.5.6 in.
Height66.7 in.67.8 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.119.3 in.
Width72.0 in.72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
See Town and Country InventorySee Town and Country Inventory

Related Used 1994 Chrysler Town and Country info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles