Used 1994 Chrysler Town and Country for Sale Near Me
- 171,054 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$2,498
Select Motor Auto Sales - Lynnwood / Washington
DON'T LET THE MILES FOOL YOU ON THIS ONE ... JUST AS CLEAN AS A WHISTLE & TOTALLY READY TO GO.......IF YOU ARE IN THE MARKET FOR Chrysler Town and Country ONE GET A WAY..., FULL POWER...THIS ONE IS AS NICE AS THEY COME , FULLY DETAILED AND SERVICED FOR THE NEW OWNER ... MUST SEE YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED, WARRANTY AVAILABLE, EASY FINANCING TRADE WANTED, CALL (425)745-8500 See us only when quality and price matter
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Chrysler Town and Country LXi.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4GP64L0TB228381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,609 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,460
Dan Hemm Chevrolet Buick GMC - Sidney / Ohio
This used 1996 Chrysler Town & Country in SIDNEY, OHIO allows you to save money on a quality vehicle. The way this van runs, you might think it's ageless. It's a 6 cylinder Forest Green (PC) van that can balance family and work. With 106,609 miles and priced at $2,460.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at DAN HEMM AUTOMALL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Chrysler Town and Country LXi.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4GP64L8TB347599
Stock: 0103A_C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 195,307 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,295
Chester Chrysler Center - Chester / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Chrysler Town and Country LX.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4GP54G8WB557279
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 200,155 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,790
Red Rock Nissan - Grand Junction / Colorado
RED ROCK FOREVER WARRANTY. NO CHARGE 100% LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY RED ROCK vehicles with less than 75,000 miles, 7 years and newer, non luxury or altered vehicles, come with a Lifetime Powertrain Warranty. This warranty is valid in all fifty states. ALL At No Charge just for doing business with RED ROCK Auto Group. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. See Dealer for details. 1999 Chrysler Town & Country LX AWD.16/23 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chrysler Town and Country LX with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4GT54L3XB626373
Stock: 4171797C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 164,231 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$1,499$1,124 Below Market
Gilly's Auto Sales - Rochester / Minnesota
All vehicles get a 5 day money back guarantee and free carfax. Please call or text Gilly at 507-261-9665. Runs and drives great,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chrysler Town and Country LX.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4GP44G6YB554376
Stock: 4269
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 156,842 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$2,495$1,525 Below Market
Thys Motor Company - Belle Plaine / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chrysler Town and Country LX.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4GP44GXYB735612
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,103 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$4,991
D-Patrick Ford Lincoln - Evansville / Indiana
2000 Chrysler Town & Country LX Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at The BIG Ford Store, D-Patrick Ford. We are located on Highway 41 and Walnut, right next to the Lloyd Expressway. Our premium used vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting our lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location. Including a large selection of used trucks for sale. Looking to sell your current vehicle? We buy cars for cash. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 3rd row seats: bench, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Clean CARFAX. 4D Passenger Van LX 4-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 SMPI FFV FWD Bright White Clearcoat CALL TODAY (812) 625-4823 OR SHOP ONLINE AT WWW.DPATRICKFORD.COM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chrysler Town and Country LX.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4GP44G2YB682338
Stock: W14027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 126,614 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,980
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
NICE OLD FAMILY VAN!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chrysler Town and Country LX.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4GP44G6YB681483
Stock: A3348
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 265,235 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$3,995
Sheridan Motor - Sheridan / Wyoming
Summary We can complete Entire Deal Online - Pick Out a Vehicle, Trade Appraisal, Credit Application. 100% Satisfaction Guarantee, Free delivery within 120 miles! Why buy from Sheridan Motor? Every vehicle includes a free CarFax and Recall check. Every vehicle includes the Sheridan Motor Price Promise (A great price backed by a guarantee). We offer the ability to Create Your Deal From Home. We offer free home delivery up to 100 miles from Sheridan. Click to see why we are rated 5 stars on Google. Equipment This vehicle has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. This vehicle is front wheel drive. This model excites both driver and bystanders with a polished red exterior with racy lines. This model has a 3.3 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. This unit can run on either gasoline or E85 fuel. This Chrysler Town & Country features heated side mirrors keeping the ice off and your vision spot-on. This minivan provides a lot of room for passengers. Long family road trips will not only be comfortable, but fun.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chrysler Town and Country LX.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4GP44G8YB570496
Stock: SM72560C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-05-2020
- 235,948 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,899
Watseka Ford Lincoln - Watseka / Illinois
Fresh Trade, What You See Is What You Get! EPA 24 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Automobile Magazine Best Minivan CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, Rear Air, Premium Sound System, Fourth Passenger Door Chrysler LXi with Steel Blue Pearl exterior and Taupe interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 180 HP at 5200 RPM*. Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Edmunds.com explains "The Town and Country offers peppy performance and carlike ride and handling qualities.". Automobile Magazine Best Minivan. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. OUR OFFERINGS: Located in Watseka, IL, Watseka Ford-Lincoln is proud to be one of the premier dealerships in the area. From the moment you walk into our showroom, you'll know our commitment to Customer Service is second to none. We strive to make your experience with Watseka Ford-Lincoln a good one for the life of your vehicle. Pricing analysis performed on 8/12/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chrysler Town and Country LXi with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4GP54L01R181846
Stock: M6025C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 138,944 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
Come see this 2001 Chrysler Town & Country LXi before someone takes it home!*You Can't Beat the Price with These Options *Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Valet key, Universal garage door opener, Tilt steering column, Speed control, Side-impact protection steel door beams, Rear window defroster, Rear seating-inc: 2nd row bucket seats, 3rd row split bench seat, Rear seatback grocery bag hooks, Pwr/heated fold-away outside mirrors.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Lakewood Happy Motors, 5900 West Colfax, Lakewood, CO 80214 to claim your Chrysler Town & Country!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chrysler Town and Country LXi with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4GP54LX1R345362
Stock: 32166
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2020
- 131,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,950
Mark Berger Motors - Rockford / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chrysler Town and Country LXi with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C8GP54L11R118124
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 169,288 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,000
McClane Motor Sales - Newton / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chrysler Town and Country EX with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C8GP74L91R294740
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,233 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,750
Hagerstown Ford - Hagerstown / Maryland
Leather. 2002 Chrysler Town & Country Limited Limited FWDAS IS VEHICLE SOLD OUT OF STATE CUSTOMER UNDERSTANDS THIS VEHICLE IS COMPLETELY OUT OF WARRANTY. CUSTOMER ALSO UNDERSTANDS THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD WITH ABSOLUTELY NO WARRANTY OR GAURANTEE FROM HAGERSTOWN FORD. CUSTOMER TAKES FULL RESPONSIBILITY TO GET VEHICLE INSPECTED IN THEIR RESIDENTIAL STATE (WHICH IS NOT MARYLAND). THE CUSTOMER UNDERSTANDS IF THE MOTOR BLOWS UP, OR THE TRANSMISSION LOCKS UP ON THEIR WAY HOME, HAGERSTOWN FORD HAS ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATION TO REPAIR OR SHARE IN THE COST OF REPAIRS. CUSTOMER ALSO UNDERSTANDS IF THEIR HOME STATE REQUIRES ANY REPAIRS WHATSOEVER TO GET THIS VEHICLE INSPECTED, THE CUSTOMER IS RESPONSIBLE TO PAY FOR THOSE COSTS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chrysler Town and Country Limited with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C8GP64LX2R564537
Stock: P12188A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 226,590 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,425
Steven Volkswagen - Wichita / Kansas
This Town & Country scores high marks for the ultimate full size family van. Wide cargo side door for ease and convenience. Generous amount of head and leg room throughout. Beautiful metallic exterior is one of the most richly defined colors available. The interior is completely versatile for whatever you need to haul with you, short or long, it fits. Loaded interior cabin is clean and roomy with reclining 3rd row seating that adds additional passenger room to really stretch out. Take a drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chrysler Town and Country LXi with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C8GP54L22R584551
Stock: 65879A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-18-2019
- 122,611 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,000
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3000. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $2000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Check out this 2002 Chrysler Town & Country LXi. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V6 3.8L/230 engine will keep you going. This Chrysler Town & Country comes equipped with these options: Windshield wiper de-icer, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Valet key, Universal garage door opener, Tilt steering column, Speed control, Side-impact protection steel door beams, Rear window defroster, Rear seating-inc: 2nd row bucket seats, 3rd row split bench seat, and Rear seatback grocery bag hooks. See it for yourself at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chrysler Town and Country LXi with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4GP54L72R775190
Stock: 26343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 167,065 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,424
Larry H. Miller Ford Lincoln Provo - Provo / Utah
Recent Arrival!AWD, Cloth.This 2002 Chrysler Town & Country LXi AWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: AWD, Cloth, 10 Speakers, 16 x 6.5 Aluminum Wheels, 3.43 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Cassette w/Changer Control, AM/FM radio, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Normal Duty Suspension, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chrysler Town and Country LXi with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4GT54L92R657847
Stock: PFL3964A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 13,910 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,999$2,686 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2009 Chrysler Town & Country 4dr 4dr Wagon Touring features a 3.8L V6 OHV 12V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 3 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Red with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 115V Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Heated Mirrors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8HR54159R527990
Stock: JYC-527990
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
