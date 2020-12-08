Used 1994 Chrysler Town and Country for Sale Near Me

  • 1996 Chrysler Town and Country LXi
    used

    1996 Chrysler Town and Country LXi

    171,054 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $2,498

    Details
  • 1996 Chrysler Town and Country LXi
    used

    1996 Chrysler Town and Country LXi

    106,609 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,460

    Details
  • 1998 Chrysler Town and Country LX
    used

    1998 Chrysler Town and Country LX

    195,307 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,295

    Details
  • 1999 Chrysler Town and Country LX
    used

    1999 Chrysler Town and Country LX

    200,155 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,790

    Details
  • 2000 Chrysler Town and Country LX
    used

    2000 Chrysler Town and Country LX

    164,231 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $1,499

    $1,124 Below Market
    Details
  • 2000 Chrysler Town and Country LX
    used

    2000 Chrysler Town and Country LX

    156,842 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $2,495

    $1,525 Below Market
    Details
  • 2000 Chrysler Town and Country LX
    used

    2000 Chrysler Town and Country LX

    137,103 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $4,991

    Details
  • 2000 Chrysler Town and Country LX
    used

    2000 Chrysler Town and Country LX

    126,614 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,980

    Details
  • 2000 Chrysler Town and Country LX
    used

    2000 Chrysler Town and Country LX

    265,235 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2001 Chrysler Town and Country LXi in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Chrysler Town and Country LXi

    235,948 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,899

    Details
  • 2001 Chrysler Town and Country LXi
    used

    2001 Chrysler Town and Country LXi

    138,944 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2001 Chrysler Town and Country LXi in White
    used

    2001 Chrysler Town and Country LXi

    131,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,950

    Details
  • 2001 Chrysler Town and Country EX in Silver
    used

    2001 Chrysler Town and Country EX

    169,288 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,000

    Details
  • 2002 Chrysler Town and Country Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Chrysler Town and Country Limited

    141,233 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,750

    Details
  • 2002 Chrysler Town and Country LXi
    used

    2002 Chrysler Town and Country LXi

    226,590 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,425

    Details
  • 2002 Chrysler Town and Country LXi
    used

    2002 Chrysler Town and Country LXi

    122,611 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,000

    Details
  • 2002 Chrysler Town and Country LXi
    used

    2002 Chrysler Town and Country LXi

    167,065 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,424

    Details
  • 2009 Chrysler Town and Country Touring
    used

    2009 Chrysler Town and Country Touring

    13,910 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,999

    $2,686 Below Market
    Details

Overall Consumer Rating
4.419 Reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (21%)
1994 TOWN & COUNTRY MINI VAN
JCONESTROKER2000,08/06/2003
At present, I still own this vehicle. It has been an overall good vehicle to drive. It is a 6 cyl. so mileage is pretty decent. I had to have the transmission rebuilt approx. 4 years ago. It's ran smoothly since. I have had the exterior coating/paint to start peeling on the hood, bumper, and mirrors. Every other option on this vehicle has held up well.
