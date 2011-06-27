Used 1991 Chrysler Town and Country Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.3 in.
Front leg room38.2 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room65.6 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.
Measurements
Height66.4 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Length192.4 in.
Width69.6 in.
Curb weight3817 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  Platinum Silver Metallic
  Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  Radiant Fire
  Bright White
  Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  Dark Mahogany Metallic
  Dusty Rose Pearl Metallic
  Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  Light Mahogany Metallic
  Dark Silver Metallic
  Light Champagne Metallic
  Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  Medium Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  Diamond Blue Metallic
  Black
  Midnight Blue Metallic
