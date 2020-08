Used 1991 Chrysler Town and Country for Sale Near Me

Select Motor Auto Sales - Lynnwood / Washington

DON'T LET THE MILES FOOL YOU ON THIS ONE ... JUST AS CLEAN AS A WHISTLE & TOTALLY READY TO GO.......IF YOU ARE IN THE MARKET FOR Chrysler Town and Country ONE GET A WAY..., FULL POWER...THIS ONE IS AS NICE AS THEY COME , FULLY DETAILED AND SERVICED FOR THE NEW OWNER ... MUST SEE YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED, WARRANTY AVAILABLE, EASY FINANCING TRADE WANTED, CALL (425)745-8500 See us only when quality and price matter

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1996 Chrysler Town and Country LXi .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C4GP64L0TB228381

Certified Pre-Owned: No