Used 1991 Chrysler Town and Country for Sale Near Me

- 171,054 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$2,498
Select Motor Auto Sales - Lynnwood / Washington
DON'T LET THE MILES FOOL YOU ON THIS ONE ... JUST AS CLEAN AS A WHISTLE & TOTALLY READY TO GO.......IF YOU ARE IN THE MARKET FOR Chrysler Town and Country ONE GET A WAY..., FULL POWER...THIS ONE IS AS NICE AS THEY COME , FULLY DETAILED AND SERVICED FOR THE NEW OWNER ... MUST SEE YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED, WARRANTY AVAILABLE, EASY FINANCING TRADE WANTED, CALL (425)745-8500 See us only when quality and price matter
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Chrysler Town and Country LXi.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4GP64L0TB228381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,609 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,460
Dan Hemm Chevrolet Buick GMC - Sidney / Ohio
This used 1996 Chrysler Town & Country in SIDNEY, OHIO allows you to save money on a quality vehicle. The way this van runs, you might think it's ageless. It's a 6 cylinder Forest Green (PC) van that can balance family and work. With 106,609 miles and priced at $2,460.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at DAN HEMM AUTOMALL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Chrysler Town and Country LXi.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4GP64L8TB347599
Stock: 0103A_C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 195,307 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,295
Chester Chrysler Center - Chester / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Chrysler Town and Country LX.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4GP54G8WB557279
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 200,155 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,790
Red Rock Nissan - Grand Junction / Colorado
RED ROCK FOREVER WARRANTY. NO CHARGE 100% LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY RED ROCK vehicles with less than 75,000 miles, 7 years and newer, non luxury or altered vehicles, come with a Lifetime Powertrain Warranty. This warranty is valid in all fifty states. ALL At No Charge just for doing business with RED ROCK Auto Group. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. See Dealer for details. 1999 Chrysler Town & Country LX AWD.16/23 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chrysler Town and Country LX with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4GT54L3XB626373
Stock: 4171797C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 164,231 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$1,499$1,124 Below Market
Gilly's Auto Sales - Rochester / Minnesota
All vehicles get a 5 day money back guarantee and free carfax. Please call or text Gilly at 507-261-9665. Runs and drives great,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chrysler Town and Country LX.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4GP44G6YB554376
Stock: 4269
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 156,842 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495$1,525 Below Market
Thys Motor Company - Belle Plaine / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chrysler Town and Country LX.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4GP44GXYB735612
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,103 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$4,991
D-Patrick Ford Lincoln - Evansville / Indiana
2000 Chrysler Town & Country LX Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at The BIG Ford Store, D-Patrick Ford. We are located on Highway 41 and Walnut, right next to the Lloyd Expressway. Our premium used vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting our lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location. Including a large selection of used trucks for sale. Looking to sell your current vehicle? We buy cars for cash. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 3rd row seats: bench, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Clean CARFAX. 4D Passenger Van LX 4-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 SMPI FFV FWD Bright White Clearcoat CALL TODAY (812) 625-4823 OR SHOP ONLINE AT WWW.DPATRICKFORD.COM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chrysler Town and Country LX.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4GP44G2YB682338
Stock: W14027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 126,614 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,980
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
NICE OLD FAMILY VAN!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chrysler Town and Country LX.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4GP44G6YB681483
Stock: A3348
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 265,235 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
Sheridan Motor - Sheridan / Wyoming
Summary We can complete Entire Deal Online - Pick Out a Vehicle, Trade Appraisal, Credit Application. 100% Satisfaction Guarantee, Free delivery within 120 miles! Why buy from Sheridan Motor? Every vehicle includes a free CarFax and Recall check. Every vehicle includes the Sheridan Motor Price Promise (A great price backed by a guarantee). We offer the ability to Create Your Deal From Home. We offer free home delivery up to 100 miles from Sheridan. Click to see why we are rated 5 stars on Google. Equipment This vehicle has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. This vehicle is front wheel drive. This model excites both driver and bystanders with a polished red exterior with racy lines. This model has a 3.3 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. This unit can run on either gasoline or E85 fuel. This Chrysler Town & Country features heated side mirrors keeping the ice off and your vision spot-on. This minivan provides a lot of room for passengers. Long family road trips will not only be comfortable, but fun.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chrysler Town and Country LX.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4GP44G8YB570496
Stock: SM72560C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-05-2020
- 13,910 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999$2,686 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2009 Chrysler Town & Country 4dr 4dr Wagon Touring features a 3.8L V6 OHV 12V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 3 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Red with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 115V Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Heated Mirrors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8HR54159R527990
Stock: JYC-527990
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 42,642 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,955$4,504 Below Market
Fowler Toyota of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma
2016 Chrysler Town & Country Touring 4D Passenger Van Bright White Clearcoat FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHCCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.black Leather.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Odometer is 39330 miles below market average!At Fowler Toyota of Tulsa, we are a premier Toyota dealership. We serve Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Owasso, and Claremore, OK. Welcome to Fowler Toyota of Tulsa, a premiere Toyota dealership serving customers near Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Owasso, and Claremore, OK. We invite you to stop in today to meet our entire Toyota team, all of whom are happy to assist you in whatever way they can. Our dealership offers new and used Toyota vehicles, financing and automotive service and repair. We pride ourselves in excelling in customer service in all areas of our Toyota dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG5GR186553
Stock: PAT00691
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 125,671 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,782$2,972 Below Market
Capital Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Indian Trail - Indian Trail / North Carolina
Capital Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Indian Trail is honored to offer this fantastic-looking 2010 Chrysler Town & Country Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat Touring with the following features: LEATHER**, 3RD ROW SEATING**, PRICED TO SELL**, RECENT LOCAL TRADE**, GOOD TIRES**, CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED**, medium slate Leather, 2nd & 3rd Row Window Shades, 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen, 3rd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen, Air Filtering, ATC w/3-Zone Temperature Control, Bridgestone Brand Tires, Entertainment Group #2, Heated Front Seats, Heated Second Row Seats, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Power Folding 3rd Row Seat, Power Front Driver/Passenger Seats, Premium Group, Quick Order Package 28L (Discontinued), Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Remote Start System, Removable Center Front Seat Console, Single-Disc DVD Player, SmartBeam Headlamps, Tire Pressure Monitoring Display, Vehicle Information Center, Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones.We offer Market Based Pricing. What that means for you, 1. Hassle-Free Experience 2. Faster Buying Process 3. Confidence in Not Overpaying and 4. We do the Research for you. Please call (877) 455-1134 to check on the availability. ~ENJOY A WORLD CLASS BUYING EXPERIENCE AT CAPITAL CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP RAM OF INDIAN TRAIL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A4RR5DX0AR185136
Stock: 13C9686A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 61,226 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,488$3,355 Below Market
National Motors of Ellicott City - Ellicott City / Maryland
Recent Arrival! Dark Frost Beige/Medium Frost Beige Interior. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!This 2013 Chrysler Town & Country Touring-L will not make it to the weekend!! Please call now to reserve your test drive appointment!! (410) 465-4545. Odometer is 24672 miles below market average!17/25 City/Highway MPGPrices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees or average Reconditioning Fee of $1295.. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chrysler Town and Country Touring-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1CG4DR786359
Stock: 540933A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 65,839 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,173$3,487 Below Market
Napleton West Palm Hyundai - West Palm Beach / Florida
** Brake Assist, ** Cruise Control, ** Stability Control, Black w/Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats.KBB Fair Market Range High: $13,203 Odometer is 27059 miles below market average! Gray 2014 Chrysler Town & Country 4D Passenger Van Touring 3.6L V6 24V VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWDTO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASY!Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Call or stop by at West Palm Hyundai at 2301 Okeechobee blvd. West Palm Beach FL 33409. In most cases almost all of our cars go through reconditioning and inspection process on certified and pre-owned. Reconditioning cost will be added to the sales price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG8ER116106
Stock: LU073187A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 120,336 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,199$1,979 Below Market
Hugh White Honda - Columbus / Ohio
Accident Free CARFAX History Report, USB Port, Local Trade In, Low Miles, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Town & Country Touring, 4D Passenger Van, 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI Flex Fuel DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Stone White Clearcoat, black Cloth. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!TEST DRIVE ONE OF OUR VEHICLES AND BE ENTERED IN A $1,000 GIVEAWAY DRAWING!!Odometer is 4597 miles below market average!IF THE DEAL IS RIGHT, IT MUST BE HUGH WHITE. Hugh White Honda is one of the oldest Honda dealers in the United States, selling new Honda cars since 1971! We are a quick drive from most anywhere in Columbus, right off of I-270 & Georgesville Rd. CALL us at 866-466-3920, TEXT us at 614-515-4023, or visit our website at www.hughwhitehonda.net.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG4CR116438
Stock: 11568A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 15,770 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,825$4,503 Below Market
Hendrick Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT Wilmington - Wilmington / North Carolina
EPA 25 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, Chrysler Certified, LOW MILES - 15,770! Touring trim. Navigation, Leather Interior, DVD Entertainment System, Third Row Seat, Aluminum Wheels, Captains Chairs, Power Liftgate, RADIO: 430NKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, DVD, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate.OPTION PACKAGESRADIO: 430N Garmin Navigation System, SiriusXM Travel Link, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT FLEX FUEL (STD).VEHICLE REVIEWS"One of the Town & Country's strongest selling points is the Stow 'n Go functionality of the second-row seats, allowing them to fold flat into the floor at the simple tug of a lever." -Edmunds.com.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCECar Rental Allowance, 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain warranty, 24-Hour Towing and Roadside Assistance, Carfax Vehicle History Report, 3-Month/3,000-Mile Maximum Care Coverage, Introductory 3-month subscription to SiriusXM Satellite RadioVISIT US TODAYFormerly Neuwirth Motors, we are coastal Carolina's choice for new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned vehicles including Jeeps, RAM trucks, and commercial vehicles. With locations on College Road and Market Street, we are conveniently located for your shopping pleasure plus online at www.hendrickjeepwilmington.com.$699.00 Dealer Administrative Charge is not included in advertised price. All prices and offers are before state, city and county tax, tag, title and license fees. Out of state buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG8GR254876
Stock: 20084-1A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 78,753 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$17,000$7,337 Below Market
Noblesville Imports - Noblesville / Indiana
Bright White Clearcoat 2016 Chrysler Town & Country Touring-L Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! **$17,925 NADA VALUE**, **ANNIVERSARY EDITION**, **DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM**, **7 PASSENGER SEATING**, **2ND ROW BUCKETS**, **3RD ROW BENCH**, **REAR PARKING SENSORS**, **POWER LIFTGATE**, **POWER 3RD ROW VENTING WINDOWS**, **POWER SLIDING DOORS**, **TRI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL**, **HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS**, **HEATED STEERING WHEEL**, **HEATED MIRRORS**, **KEYLESS/CONVENIENCE ENTRY**, **REMOTE START**, **PUSH BUTTON START**, **KEYLESS GO**, **PRIVACY GLASS**, **LUGGAGE RACK**, **FOG LIGHTS**, **REAR WINDOW SHADES**, **FRONT WEATHER FLOOR MATS**, **BLUETOOTH AUDIO**, **FRESH OIL CHANGE**, **FRESH OIL CHANGE**, 17" x 6.5" Aluminum Painted Wheels, 2nd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anniversary Edition, Anniversary Edition Floor Mats, Anniversary Edition Splash Screen, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Blu-Ray/DVD Player, Bright Door Handles, Driver Convenience Group, Dual Rear Overhead Mini Consoles, DVD-Audio, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Seats, Heated Second Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Enter-N-Go, Mini Overhead Console, Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting, Overhead Storage Bins, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, Power Sunroof, Quick Order Package 29V Anniversary Edition, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Roof rack, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Traction control, Wireless Headphones. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chrysler Town and Country Touring-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1CG3GR138483
Stock: 138483T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 90,895 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
Trade in car - Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, 115V Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A4RR5DG4BR676827
Stock: 676827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-29-2020
