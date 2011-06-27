Used 1991 Chrysler TC Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)224.0/308.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque171 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room55.9 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Measurements
Height51.9 in.
Wheel base93.0 in.
Length175.8 in.
Width68.5 in.
Curb weight3276 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Dark Mahogany Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Dusty Rose Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Mahogany Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
