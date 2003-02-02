Used 1991 Chrysler TC for Sale Near Me

1 listings
  • 1991 Chrysler TC
    1991 Chrysler TC

    23,590 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $14,995

Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler TC

Overall Consumer Rating
52 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
TC built by Maserati
Alias2002,02/02/2003
WOW! This little car is fantastic! It's full of little features that make driving it a big pleasure. The only downside to the design is that it sits low enough that most headlights are in your eyes at night. Gets lots of looks even with the hardtop on it, the porthole windows really set it off. Mine has only 39,000 miles and drives like new. Top down is a driving thrill.
