1991 Chrysler TC Review
List Price Estimate
$2,302 - $5,354
Consumer reviews
Alias2002,02/02/2003
WOW! This little car is fantastic! It's full of little features that make driving it a big pleasure. The only downside to the design is that it sits low enough that most headlights are in your eyes at night. Gets lots of looks even with the hardtop on it, the porthole windows really set it off. Mine has only 39,000 miles and drives like new. Top down is a driving thrill.
homerweasel,07/25/2003
This car epitomizes the term "orphan," but, like the little redhead with the big voice who had a broadway play named for her, it is loveable. Many people with some familiarity with the TC by Maserati believe it is a chopped LeBaron, but the truth is the LeBaron is a stretched TC. Many of the styling cues found on the early 90's Lebarons are based on the TC, but the TC was designed and built at the Maserati factory in Italy. It is not an exotic sports car. it is an enjoyable touring car that is an excellent daily driver.
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
