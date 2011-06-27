  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(2)
1991 Chrysler TC Review

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Chrysler TC.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

TC built by Maserati
Alias2002,02/02/2003
WOW! This little car is fantastic! It's full of little features that make driving it a big pleasure. The only downside to the design is that it sits low enough that most headlights are in your eyes at night. Gets lots of looks even with the hardtop on it, the porthole windows really set it off. Mine has only 39,000 miles and drives like new. Top down is a driving thrill.
Bella Chrysler
homerweasel,07/25/2003
This car epitomizes the term "orphan," but, like the little redhead with the big voice who had a broadway play named for her, it is loveable. Many people with some familiarity with the TC by Maserati believe it is a chopped LeBaron, but the truth is the LeBaron is a stretched TC. Many of the styling cues found on the early 90's Lebarons are based on the TC, but the TC was designed and built at the Maserati factory in Italy. It is not an exotic sports car. it is an enjoyable touring car that is an excellent daily driver.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Chrysler TC Overview

The Used 1991 Chrysler TC is offered in the following submodels: TC Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Chrysler TC?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Chrysler TCS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Chrysler TC for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Chrysler TC.

Can't find a used 1991 Chrysler TCs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler TC for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,260.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $10,855.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler TC for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,642.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $13,324.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Chrysler TC?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

