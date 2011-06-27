Used 2005 Chrysler Sebring Convertible Consumer Reviews
I LOVE my Sebring!
I have had my 2005 Touring Edition for nearly ten years. I will be selling it now to put some money towards the SUV that I really needed for my lifestyle. I had hoped to keep both, but my finances won't allow it. I will miss this little convertible dearly. Cons - none. Things I have fixed/replaced - window motor (due to water getting in the door too many times), rear tie-rod ends, engine light has been on for like two years due to O2 sensor (have not fixed). Tune-up/flushed all fluids, etc at about 100,000 miles. Car has 139,000 miles and I believe it will go many more.
Good Car -- Mixed Reviews
I just traded in my 2005 Sebring Convertible after four years. It was a great car overall but not without it's flaws. Very cheaply built & even though the body was mostly plastic, still had the standard Chrysler problem of pealing paint. Interior plastic was cheap as well. Reliable with one exception, brakes!!!! I only put 40,000 miles on it and had to replace the brakes twice. My two previous cars, Chevy and a Ford, I only replaced the brakes once on each with 60,000 to 80,000 miles on it. My only other complaint is road noise. Very noisy!!!
2005 Chrysler Sebring GTC Convertible
When I bought my Sebring it was in 2006 and was a 1 year old Used Card with 27,000 miles. I have now had it 9 years and have put 40,000 miles on myself to bring the mileage to date to 67,000. It has been very reliable with the exception of the Rear Window Defroster that breaks every summer putting the top up and down. I chose not to replace the window. I am still using the factory Brakes, they will be replaced soon as they are at 5/32" on the Pads! At 66,500 miles I replaced the Ignition Switch. Other than general maintainance (Oil Changes, Tires, Battery) it has been a very dependable vehicle and a Blast to drive in the summer! I plan on keeping it many more years!
Excellent Car
I was reading the reviews on this car before I bought it, sloppy handling, unrefined drivetrains?? I drove 8 hours straight in this car, usually my back starts to hurt or something, but not in this car, very comfy, also at speeds upwards of 95-100 mph, I couldn't even hear the engine, a very quiet ride. Two things that I do notice are low gas mileage (but thats the same for all gasoline powered engines), and also the 2.7 V-6 is a high-speed engine (churning 200 hp and only 190 torque), but if you don't mind shifting down to get back to the top-end, then it is alright. In closing, I doubted my purchase because the other reviews say the doors are going to fall off, but not anymore!
Massive Shaking
I purchased this Sebring Convertible limited from the showroom floor after test driving a 2006. After purchasing I was on my way home when I noticed the car had very bad shake at 45 mph and massive cowl shake that did not show up on test drives. Dealer stated this was normal, but that was after they rebalanced and replaced the tires. The car has gotten progressively worse and gets out of balance and alignment on the slightest bumps. I had a 1999 Sebring conv and vibration was very minimal compared to this.
