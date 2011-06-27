Used 2002 Chrysler Sebring Coupe Consumer Reviews
Love my Car!
I bought my LXi January 2007 with 59,000 miles on it right out of a lease. This car was my second car and i wanted something sporty, but reliable. I could not believe i found it. I unfortunately will be parting with is soon because I am 6' tall and there is no back seat space even for a car seat, but I can't complain. I didn't want anyone in my car to ruin it anyway! Such a fun car with the sport shifter. I unfortunately got stuck with a noisy suspension that has never given me any problems! First problem I am dealing with is at 115,000 miles the alternator died. That was my turning moment to say I should probably upgrade now before more happens :*(
2002 Chrysler Sebring LXi Coupe.
I Have Owed 2 Chrysler Sebring Coupes between the years of 2001 and 2002. I love the cars. The body style and the interior is very nice. I enjoy the 3.0 engine. I just wish it had a little more power. But. My issues I'm having on both cars are a Over Heating Issue. Seems like when Im driving up a hill, the car over heats. And, In the summer time. The car over heats alot.. I Have to run the air constantly to keep the fans going.. I was wondering if anyone else has this issue and if anyone could tell me what that is...
I just purchased my Sebring from a dealership auct
I own a 5spd and I haven't seen too many more like it. I recently had a stage one clutch in it and I'm also going to put a hyper chip in it and possibly NOS. I've got over 200,000 miles on it but it drives like it's off the showroom floor. I have outrun brand new mustangs 5.0 & quite a few brand new trucks as well. And I haven't even put in my chip, or cold air intake. I don't think that I get anywhere near the estimated mpg on either. It is what it is... I've got a service soon light on and it lists all kinds of possibilities. It's all mainly oxygen sensors and other small thing's. I absolutely love my car. Can't wait until I'm done with it, just to see how fast a 3.0 can go..
boring
the thing has only 200hp and does not handle well at all. very slugish through the corners. Nissan altima is a better buy.
Wrong to have these feeling for a car?
Got a Dark Titanium with moonroof/17in CHR wheels/Gray Leather interior and all the goodies. Love it! It's a thing of beauty and a blast to drive. The styling and ride are pretty much perfect. Very roomy for a coupe. If you live in a snowy region, get the ABS + traction control. I had a hard time making it slide and skid and I was trying!
