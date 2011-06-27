Used 2001 Chrysler Sebring Sedan Consumer Reviews

Stay away from 2.7L V6 engine! Sandi , 08/08/2010 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I bought this car new and always liked the styling, the features, and the ride. I had very few problems with this care until it hit 60,000 miles. I started having problems with the engine and discovered: Oil Sludge! I learned through Internet research the 2.7 L V6 engine in this car was known for developing oil sludge, coolant leaks, catastrophic failure due to poor design. At 67,000 miles, I've replaced water pump, water inlet housing, and still have coolant leaking into the engine. I'm guessing it's the gaskets. Report Abuse

Worst Car Imagineable sjc3 , 11/08/2014 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Bought my '01 Sebring with 75k mikes on it. After two months the heater and air conditioning stopped working, which was only the beginning of my problems. Once it hit 85k miles, it was needing $300 plus repairs every month - everything from leaking water pumps, to broken axle and ball joint to leaking fuel rails. Don't, don't, don't buy this car! Report Abuse

So many bad things..... jdvdsn13 , 07/29/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Okay, so we bought the car back in 2005 when it had just over 100,000 miles on it. I just inherited the car, but I wish I had inherited something else. It now has 166,000 miles on it. Positives: pretty fast car for a V6, nice sound system, great handling Problems with the car: the interior driver door panel has come loose, guzzles oil, ac went out and is not repairable, passenger and back seat power window switches do not work, power locking and unlocking system does not work, starter just went out, interior overhead light does not work, had to get three new power window motors installed, and because of old age, the clear coat is peeling off the top of the trunk and the roof (normal). Report Abuse

Worst Car I Ever Owned Marilyn W , 07/16/2010 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought car in 2004 with less than 12,000 miles - had problems ever since - I drive less than 50 miles per month. Power windows broken and replaced; fumes inside car when starting; ac/heater only works on high; alternator being replaced now; waiting for entire engine to go - I love the look of this car but it is not worth all the repair bills. Now engine making "funny noise" - I hope it isn't expensive to fix - on disability and can't afford it anymore. Chrysler should be ashamed especially since they took tax payer money for bailout. Bet they have no car problems, will never ever have another Chrysler product. Report Abuse