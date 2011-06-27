Used 1998 Chrysler Sebring Convertible Consumer Reviews
1998 Chrysler Sebring (Limited)
This Sebring is the first generation sebring and in my opinion the best! It is an affordable convertible that is not boring to look at or drive by any means. It has a refined transmission with plenty of power but pretty good mpg. If you are in the market for a convertible consider this one.
My Sebring Experience by JW
Main issue was reliability. Two top motors. Then rear window defogger kept coming off (7 times). Then steering column locked. Had to have it towed. Final straw was the transmission started shifting erratically. Dealer replaced mounts. Few days later no transmission. New torque converter, no credit for mounts. Two weeks later transmission starts to slip (had 70K miles on it at this point). Am 56 years old, take care of my cars.
After 80000 miles
After 80000 miles and 7 years later, the body is still in excellent shape and the paint still shines. But the tie-rod ends go bad and then break, yes I said break, so you cannot steer when they break and could cause an accident. So have them replaced as soon as you buy one of these cars, or have the owner do it before you buy. The cross over tube in your cooling system deteriorates and needs to be replaced, kind of pricey. The rear defogger hasn't worked since I bought the car. The tranny is geared high so you don't get the full effect of the 168hp V6. And the computer puts the engine at idle once you hit 105mph. Doesn't go any faster unless you can get the rev limiter shut off.
Just bought and LOVING it!!!
So, I have only owned my Sebring for 3 days now and I really don't have a lot to base reliability on as of yet but, I can say I am thrilled with this car more every time I open the door, start the engine and head out on the open road. I looked at numerous BMW's prior but, none came close to the comfort and features for the money. I needed something that my two kids could fit in as well and they thought every BMW we test drove felt too cramped. Now, I am not in any way saying that BMW isn't a great car but, for the money I am LOVING this Sebring. I will keep you informed as to whether I still love it in six months and then a year too. Right now she's got 123,000 miles and looks brand new.
20 years of highly reliable service
We bought this car new in June of 1998, as an anniversary present to my wife. It has been a totally reliable, trouble free vehicle in 150,000miles. Aside from regular normal maintenance, the car has never been in the shop for repairs. Garage kept all it's life, the original top lasted 16 years - top material was stil good, but the threads in the seams began to fail. No rust. Leather seats, carpet, etc. still appear near new. No complaints-it was driven daily for the first 10 years. She's become a garage queen in the past several years. Probably never sell it at this point. Bought a twin to it for our grand daughter several years ago, which has also been a reliable car.
