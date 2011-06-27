Used 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser Consumer Reviews
The small red pt
I got this car used in a very good shape with a manual. After a new clutch and a full tune-up i drove this car from Nyc to Miami and back. The car was extremely comfortable, able to cruise at 90-100mph with no drama, good handling and 30mpg. Driving in stop and go traffic and getting 20 mpg is not fun but hear compliments from old people. The car never had a mechanical issue.
Reliable car over the long haul
We purchased our 2006 Cruiser with 13K miles on it 66 months ago, we now have 115K miles, we traveled all over the country on all kinds of roads. The Cruiser has been one of the most reliable cars we have owned. Only recurring problem, camshaft positioning sensor replaced twice since car went over 80K. Takes about 15 minutes to replace. Had a Neon prior which the Cruiser is based on. The Neon was one of the 2 or 3 worse cars we ever owned.
Wish I knew how expensive it would be to repair
I have had this car since 2007, it was fine for the 1st year but I had to put brakes on a fairly new car. Have to buy new tires all the time it wears them out, new brakes every year because of the ceramic brake pads bad design. wiring harness went and something else that was not suppose to ever go bad, chrysler paid for that. I have had to put new wheel bearings on, when the timing belt brakes it takes out the whole housing expensive, even a tune up is outrageous. I am reviewing cars this time. I like my PT cruiser, but I do not like the huge expense of repairs, chrysler parts are expensive. My mechanic told me that chylsers are very expensive to repair. wish I new ahead of time.
Great Looking Car - Lots of Issues!
Bought in 2009 with 43K miles. Within 3 years had to replace the entire back end of car - sometimes certain pieces TWICE! Get only 18 to 19 mpg in the city; maximum I've seen is only 23 mpg and that was only once. Now it seems like I have to replace things in the front. This car is not driven like a maniac; I drive it very safely. Bad vision out of the right window; you can't see cars on the right side. Costs about $50.00 to fill a tank - every week. Fits a lot of stuff inside and is extremely attractive but very expensive on mechanical problems and for gas. Fabric seats are starting to rip (no, I have no pets or children in the car)
Old faithful
Bought new, now has 87000 miles. One of top 5 of over 85 cars I have owned. Reminds me of my Renault 16, with all of its virtues and few of the annoyances. Great road car. We actually preferred it to the Volvo V70 T5 and Buick Lesabre we owned. Quiet, comfortable, great cargo space. Reliable: only timing belt, water pump and brakes replaced at 75,000 miles. My wife and I can't understand why some people hate this car. Still going strong
