Used 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser Convertible Consumer Reviews

Love my GT PT convert Ed M , 05/21/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought the GT PT Convert in April 2010, it is a 2006 and the owner was a senior, car had only 7,900 miles on it! So far just needed a new driver's door mirror- it broke and dealership covered it. Gas is definitely an issue, but if you want the extra horse you gotta pay. This car is flawless for five years old. Only use it three or four times a week, plan to keep garaged and immaculate. Hope to preserve as a collector item. Chrysler only made the GT Conv for two years 05 and 06. Have orig build sheet and window sticker- love this car and plan to keep into it's antique years. Report Abuse

New arrival pt109 , 07/08/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I've had less than a week and have put almost 800 miles on the the little thing. Last car was a Crown Vic so torque seems a bit on the thin side. Love the top down and quiet with top up. as far as styling goes people either love or hate them. I love it. every time I get behind the wheel I think beetle because of the body color dash and view over the hood. Ride/handling trade off seems perfect for this sporty but not sports car. I was hoping for better mileage than my Vic but so far it is about the same. Disappointing for a 4 Cylinder, but I didn't buy it because it was an econobox. Report Abuse

Just plain fun and an eye catcher Tink , 08/06/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I LOVE my PT cruiser convertible. At first it wasn't what I wanted, but top on my list was to get a convertible and this one was the most affordable. It is purple and believe me I get lots of comments. The interior is spacious, it's easy to get into, the trunk is not bad, not huge but sufficient, gas mileage is acceptable. My biggest complaint on this model is the lever that pulls the front seat foward, my 9 yr old has a rough time with it and sometimes so do I. Overall this is a terrific car! Its not as sleek and sexy as other convertibles, what it lacks in 'looks' it makes up for in personality! Report Abuse

Luvin my buggy Cindy , 08/09/2008 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I have had a Blue/gray Turbo convertible for 1 year purchased used at 6000 miles. Luv it. Like the roll over bar. VERY disappointed that Chrysler is discontinuing the convertible. Needs Improvement with gas mileage, rear visibility, turning radius. Would love GPS, self dimming rear view, and backup warning system Otherwise, everything I wanted in an economical classy convertible, a real head turner. Report Abuse