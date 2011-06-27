Used 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser Convertible Consumer Reviews
Love my GT PT convert
Bought the GT PT Convert in April 2010, it is a 2006 and the owner was a senior, car had only 7,900 miles on it! So far just needed a new driver's door mirror- it broke and dealership covered it. Gas is definitely an issue, but if you want the extra horse you gotta pay. This car is flawless for five years old. Only use it three or four times a week, plan to keep garaged and immaculate. Hope to preserve as a collector item. Chrysler only made the GT Conv for two years 05 and 06. Have orig build sheet and window sticker- love this car and plan to keep into it's antique years.
New arrival
I've had less than a week and have put almost 800 miles on the the little thing. Last car was a Crown Vic so torque seems a bit on the thin side. Love the top down and quiet with top up. as far as styling goes people either love or hate them. I love it. every time I get behind the wheel I think beetle because of the body color dash and view over the hood. Ride/handling trade off seems perfect for this sporty but not sports car. I was hoping for better mileage than my Vic but so far it is about the same. Disappointing for a 4 Cylinder, but I didn't buy it because it was an econobox.
Just plain fun and an eye catcher
I LOVE my PT cruiser convertible. At first it wasn't what I wanted, but top on my list was to get a convertible and this one was the most affordable. It is purple and believe me I get lots of comments. The interior is spacious, it's easy to get into, the trunk is not bad, not huge but sufficient, gas mileage is acceptable. My biggest complaint on this model is the lever that pulls the front seat foward, my 9 yr old has a rough time with it and sometimes so do I. Overall this is a terrific car! Its not as sleek and sexy as other convertibles, what it lacks in 'looks' it makes up for in personality!
Luvin my buggy
I have had a Blue/gray Turbo convertible for 1 year purchased used at 6000 miles. Luv it. Like the roll over bar. VERY disappointed that Chrysler is discontinuing the convertible. Needs Improvement with gas mileage, rear visibility, turning radius. Would love GPS, self dimming rear view, and backup warning system Otherwise, everything I wanted in an economical classy convertible, a real head turner.
Base Convertible is an amazing value
I purchased my '05 base convertible for less than $18K. It now has 19,000 miles on it. It is far better built, better looking, and better performing than its modest price would suggest. I average about 28 mpg in mostly highway driving, but the mpg drops dramatically in city cycle driving. Caveats for winter drivers: "SmartGlass" windows freeze in cold weather, and the side defoggers are weak for harsh winter conditions. Overall, a great value!
Sponsored cars related to the PT Cruiser
Related Used 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner