Used 2001 Chrysler Prowler Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Prowler
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)183.0/256.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.2 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower253 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
320 watts stereo outputyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room51.6 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Length165.3 in.
Curb weight2838 lbs.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height50.9 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.
Width76.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Cinnamon Glaze Met Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Salsa Red Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Steel Blue PC
  • Shale Green Met Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
chrome alloy wheelsyes
20 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
P295/40R20 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
