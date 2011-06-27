Used 2001 Chrysler Prowler Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,625
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|17
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|183.0/256.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|12.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|255 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|253 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.5 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|320 watts stereo output
|yes
|Infinity premium brand speakers
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.4 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|51.6 in.
|Front leg room
|42.9 in.
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Measurements
|Length
|165.3 in.
|Curb weight
|2838 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|4.5 in.
|Height
|50.9 in.
|Wheel base
|113.3 in.
|Width
|76.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|chrome alloy wheels
|yes
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|Null tires
|yes
|P295/40R20 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
