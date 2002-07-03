Used 2002 Chrysler Prowler
Pros & Cons
- Attention magnet, quick acceleration, drop top, powerful stereo.
- Attention magnet, no V8 (nor its rumble), no manual gearbox, stiff ride.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A cool-looking homage to a '32 Ford roadster, but where's the V8 and manual tranny?
Vehicle overview
We applaud Chrysler for bringing unique and exciting concept cars to production. Who would've thought a dozen years ago that we'd see the likes of the Viper, PT Cruiser and this two-seat retro roadster, the Prowler, in new car showrooms?
As in the past, the Prowler still gets all the looks, even though it debuted back in 1997. And not much has changed since then, save for increased power and various color schemes. As a result, we have the same kudos and complaints that we had before.
This modern-day hot rod continues to cruise the strip with a 253-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 hooked up to a four-speed AutoStick transmission. And while we agree that's a healthy amount of power (in fact, only 7 ponies shy of a Mustang GT's 4.6-liter V8), purists (like us) would like to see something along the lines of a 383 Magnum under the hood sending power to a five-speed manual gearbox. Oh well, we can dream.
Prowler's underbody hardware is impressive. Aluminum is used for the body, engine, frame and suspension components, contributing to the Prowler's relatively light weight of less than 2,900 pounds. That's not much more than a Neon. Other tech goodies include 20-inch rear wheels (17s are used up front) that afford that nose-down attitude so necessary for a retro-rod look, and a rear transaxle setup for the automatic gearbox that helps balance the weight on the front and rear axles for better handling.
Comfort is not one of the Prowler's strengths; the price one pays for profiling is a stiff ride and a snug cockpit with limited foot room. If you have a need to blast the Beach Boys while cruising Main Street, the Prowler's Infinity sound system is ready with more than 300 watts of power.
And that pretty much sums it up. This is a fun car geared toward extroverts who may not be true car enthusiasts but want to look and act the part.
2002 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2002 Chrysler Prowler.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- driving experience
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- value
- interior
- sound system
- handling & steering
Most helpful consumer reviews
Most fun car I have ever had!!!!!
I've had this for two weeks and have never had more attention in my life. You can't help but feel good driving it and others smile when you go by. 10-20 years from now you'll get the same looks! Only 11,000 cars ever made. First one sold for $141K last $175K I'm holding on to this one, keep the miles low and hoping for a great return. If it never happens Who cares this is fun to drive and will never drop below 20K. Wish I could say that for all my other cars.
I sometimes feel awkward driving my prowler from all the attention it gets. I lose count of all the jaw drops and head turns and thumb ups each day I take it out on road. Very few cars on the road get as much attention from young and the old not to mention the ladies!
very comfortable buy it
Features & Specs
|2dr Convertible
3.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 2
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|253 hp @ 6400 rpm
FAQ
The least-expensive 2002 Chrysler Prowler is the 2002 Chrysler Prowler 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $44,625.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $44,625
More about the 2002 Chrysler Prowler
Used 2002 Chrysler Prowler Overview
The Used 2002 Chrysler Prowler is offered in the following submodels: Prowler Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 4A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2002 Chrysler Prowler and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2002 Prowler 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2002 Prowler.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Chrysler Prowler for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2002 Chrysler Prowler.
